Gambia: Gnoc to Officially Inaugurate Renovated Olympic House Saturday

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) will officially inaugurate its newly renovated Olympic House on Saturday11 July 2026, at its headquarters along Bertil Harding Highway, Mile 7, Bakau.

The renovation, made possible through the generous support of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), marks a significant milestone in the continued development of the Olympic Movement in The Gambia.

The project reflects ANOCA's commitment to strengthening the capacity of National Olympic Committees and promoting the growth of sport across Africa.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by the President of ANOCA and his delegation, who will be in The Gambia for the occasion.

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Their presence underscores the strong partnership between ANOCA and the GNOC and highlights the importance of investing in sports infrastructure and institutional development.

The renovated Olympic House will provide an improved working environment for the GNOC Secretariat and serve as a modern hub for National Federations, athletes, coaches, administrators, and other stakeholders in the Gambian sporting community.

It is expected to enhance the delivery of Olympic programmes, athlete support initiatives, and sports development activities nationwide.

The event will bring together government officials, representatives of National Sports Federations, athletes, partners, and members of the Olympic family to celebrate this important achievement.

Source: GNOC

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