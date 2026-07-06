Gambia: Environment Minister Urges Collective Action to Protect Lands

Environment Minister Rohey John Manjang has outlined reforms and achievements aimed at strengthening environmental protection, addressing deforestation, and promoting sustainable development, while urging all citizens to take responsibility in preserving the country's land and natural resources.

Speaking at the Mansa Kunda Ministerial Town Hall Season 2 Session on Friday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Manjang stressed that environmental preservation cannot be left to government alone. "Safeguarding our environment is everyone's responsibility," she said, calling for active community participation.

The minister highlighted initiatives including the restoration of degraded lands through farmer training in gardening and food processing, provision of agricultural machinery to flood-affected communities, and support for rural harvesting equipment. She also spoke of training farmers to adopt more man-made fertilisers rather than artificial ones, noting that improved practices can boost productivity while protecting the soil.

Manjang further cautioned against reliance on charcoal and firewood, warning that such practices deplete forest resources and pose serious health risks, particularly to women exposed to smoke during cooking. She revealed that government is promoting alternative energy sources and cleaner cooking technologies to reduce dependence on charcoal.

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She also expressed gratitude to partner donors who continue to support her ministry's programmes, noting that their contributions are vital to sustaining environmental reforms and community resilience.

"Protecting our forests, our land, and the health of our people requires collective effort. When the country is clean and the land preserved, it benefits the wellbeing of all," she added.

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