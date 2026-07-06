Nigeria: Angola Participates in Land Forces Forum in Nigeria

5 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Army Commander, General João Kiteculo, is leading the Angolan delegation participating in the 3rd Africa Land Forces Forum in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, aiming to improve matters regarding the defence of the continent.

The event, which concludes Monday with the celebration of the Nigerian Army's 163rd anniversary, focuses on defence, cooperation and military integration among the land forces of the African continent.

According to a press release from the Angolan diplomatic mission in Nigeria, the initiative aims to promote greater experience sharing, improve effectiveness among nations, and promote efficient doctrinal practices regarding defence and security.

In addition to promoting African military cooperation, the forum addresses regional and global security issues, international partnerships, crisis and conflict management, land and maritime border security, and counter-terrorism.

The matter regarding the armed forces training and capacity-building, as well as, intelligence, technology, mobility equipment, and communication systems was also addressed by the participants of the forum.

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