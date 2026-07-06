Nigeria: Fubara - Security Key to Sustainable Development As Army Pledges Holistic Fight Against Insecurity

PORT HARCOURT -- Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed that security remains the foundation of sustainable development, saying peace and stability are indispensable for the growth and prosperity of any society.

Fubara made the remark on Sunday at the gala night marking the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, the governor commended the Nigerian Army for its commitment to protecting the country's territorial integrity and maintaining peace.

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"Security remains the vital foundation of any prosperous society, and a nation sleeps in peace because brave men and women stand awake in its defence," he said.

The governor paid tribute to fallen military personnel, describing their sacrifices as invaluable to Nigeria's unity, territorial integrity and democratic development.

"We honour those who have paid the ultimate price and stand in solidarity with the families they left behind. Their sacrifices continue to preserve our nation's unity, protect our territorial integrity and sustain our democracy," he stated.

Fubara reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies operating in the state.

He said the partnership between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Army's 6 Division had contributed to improved peace, security and economic activities in the state.

"We sincerely appreciate the Nigerian Army's relentless efforts in maintaining law and order in Rivers State, creating an environment where residents can live and sleep peacefully," he added.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration provided an opportunity to strengthen civil-military relations, deepen public support and execute community development projects.

He noted that as part of the celebration, the Army renovated community secondary schools and provided solar-powered boreholes to improve the welfare of host communities.

The Army Chief stressed that lasting national security requires the trust, cooperation and active participation of citizens.

He said the Army recognises the critical role of the public in achieving national security objectives through collaboration with other security agencies and local communities.

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According to him, the Army's Civil-Military Cooperation Projects Scheme and other non-kinetic operations are designed to complement its security efforts and strengthen relations with communities.

Shaibu thanked the Rivers State Government and residents for their continued support and assured them of the Army's commitment to combining kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in addressing security challenges.

He said the Army would continue to work with other security and intelligence agencies, as well as host communities, to provide a secure environment for socio-economic development.

"I urge all Nigerians to continue to trust the Nigerian Army and remain steadfast in supporting our collective efforts toward ensuring lasting peace, stability and national development," he said.

The gala night featured entertainment by music artistes Mr P, formerly of P-Square, Duncan Mighty, the Rivers State Cultural Troupe and other performers.