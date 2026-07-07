Cote d'Ivoire: Setao Côte d'Ivoire (STAC) Stock Soars +165.49 Percent in 180 Days On BRVM

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire -- Setao Côte d'Ivoire (STAC), listed on the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM), has delivered an exceptional long-term performance, recording a surge of +165.49% over the last 180 days. This significant upward movement positions STAC as a notable performer within the West African financial landscape.

While the company's stock has experienced minor fluctuations in the short term, with a -3.01% change in the last 7 days and -6.62% over 90 days, the broader half-year trend paints a picture of robust growth and investor confidence. The stock is currently trading at XOF 3385, with its Year-To-Date return standing at an impressive +155.47%.

This sustained growth trajectory highlights the increasing maturity and attractiveness of African capital markets for both local and international investors. The BRVM, which serves eight West African countries, continues to present unique opportunities for diversification and wealth creation.

Daba Finance continually monitors these market movements to provide investors with timely and compliance-safe insights. STAC's performance serves as a testament to the potential returns available by carefully navigating the vibrant economic landscape of Africa.

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Investors are encouraged to conduct thorough due diligence and consider their investment horizons when evaluating opportunities in emerging markets. This information is not financial advice.

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