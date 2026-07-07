Nigeria: Govt Begins Repair of Babban Lamba-Sharam Road in Plateau State

The federal government has begun the construction works on Phase II of the Rehabilitation of Babban Lamba-Sharam Road in Plateau state, restating its avowed intention to deliver critical infrastructure that promotes economic growth, regional connectivity, national development, and integration.

At the event, President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, described the project as a strategic investment that will drive economic growth, create jobs, boost tourism and culture, and strengthen regional integration.

He noted that the road forms part of the present administration's infrastructure renewal programme being implemented across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Tinubu disclosed that the road is of immense national significance, appealing to the contractor to prioritise the employment of indigenes along the project's corridor throughout the construction period.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, expressed gratitude to the community highlighting the modest achievements of the administration in the road sector, saying the government welcomed constructive criticism.

Earlier, the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, described the project as "a landmark intervention that would stimulate economic activities, improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and unlock new investment opportunities across Plateau State and beyond.