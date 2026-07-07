West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Begins Week-Long Dialogue On Irregular Migration and Human Trafficking in the Gambia

The ECOWAS Parliament, in collaboration with national and international partners, is today launching a week-long Parliamentary-Citizen Engagement in The Gambia aimed at addressing irregular migration and trafficking in persons.

The engagement, which runs from 6 to 10 July, is being held under the theme: "Safe Choices. Bright Future. Together Against Irregular Migration and Trafficking in Persons." The programme will bring together members of the ECOWAS Parliament, government institutions, development partners, community leaders, youth and women's groups, migration returnees and members of the public to discuss the causes of irregular migration and human trafficking and promote safe migration.

According to the programme, the opening day's discussions will focus on current trends in irregular migration in The Gambia and the factors driving the phenomenon. The session will be led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Participants will also receive presentations on trends in trafficking in persons in The Gambia from the National Agency Against Trafficking in Persons (NAATIP). The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) is expected to present profiles of migrants and returnees, while the National Youth Council will lead discussions on community-level vulnerabilities and emerging challenges linked to irregular migration.

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On Tuesday, members of the ECOWAS Parliament are expected to conduct community sensitisation sessions in local languages on the dangers of irregular migration and trafficking in persons. The programme will also feature testimonies from migration returnees and survivors of trafficking in persons. An interactive session between members of the ECOWAS Parliament and citizens is expected to provide an opportunity for community members to raise concerns and make recommendations on addressing irregular migration and human trafficking in the region.