Nigeria: Tough Times Await Terrorists As Tinubu Adopts Tech-Driven Strategy to Tackle Insecurity

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu on Monday affirmed his governnent's firm resolve to deploy emerging technologies to crush contemporary security threats and protect the lives all Nigerians.

The administration, he noted, is fervently driving the modernization of the nation's Armed Forces by investing in modern hardware and building the capacity of military personnel to improve their operational planning and combat readiness.

The President made this disclosure in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, at the Grand Finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2026/African Land Forces Forum (ALFF), with the theme, "Protecting the Nation and Serving the People: A Way Forward for the Nigerian Army."

In an address at the Liberation Stadium (Yakubu Gowon Stadium), venue of the maiden dual annual event organised by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the ALFF, the President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, vowed to end insecurity in Nigeria through intelligence-driven and technology-enabled operations.

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His words: "My administration is firmly committed to countering contemporary threats through the adoption of emerging technologies and the building of capacity across all battle spaces, thereby improving operational planning and combat readiness."

Tinubu also identified focused and sustained research and development efforts as part of his government's strategy to advance technologies and strengthen home-grown innovations.

To gather fresh momentum for local production of military hardware and creation of skilled employment, the President said the revitalisation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), coupled with the kind of partnership that is represented by the ALFF, stand at his administration's ambition to build "the confidence that flows from a nation able to arm itself."

He noted that though successive governments had tried to revamp DICON, his administration is bent on actulising it in order to modernise the nation's army "to enhance its capacity to meet contemporary security challenges."

Describing the establishment of the ALFF as a welcome development, Tinubu commended the Great Minds Event Management for it efforts to amplify Nigeria's leadership in defence diplomacy and to enhance Nigerian Army's "operational capabilities through shared expertise," as well as the company's "vision to advance security solutions and to drive economic opportunities."

The President showered praises on the nation's armed forces, describing them as "a model of selfless service to the people and a source of pride across the African continent.

"Their devotion to neutralising threats in this part of the world extends beyond our borders. It becomes a real contribution to global security, peace, and stability."

For the soldiers who gave their lives to keep Nigeria as one, Tinubu assured that "their sacrifices will not be in vain, and their families will not be forgotten," just as he said, "Their courage lives in the freedom we breathe, and the families they left behind remain a sacred responsibility of this nation."

The President hailed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Waidi Shaibu, as well as Great Minds Event Management for the vision and steady leadership that made the maiden twin event a reality, saying the collaboration "has achieved its objectives of fostering regional and global cooperation, innovation, and strategic dialogue in defence and security" across Africa.

Earlier, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said the event was significant to the government and people of Rivers State because it signifies peace and normalcy in the state as against all the stories that have been told about the people and the area.

He paid glowing tributes to the leadership and personnel of the Nigerian Army, urging the current administration to do more in improving the welfare and wellbeing of personnel.

On his part, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Shaibu, said the Nigerian Army remains steadfast in the discharge of its mandate of defending the nation's territorial integrity and safeguarding the wellbeing of Nigerians which is in line with the theme of the 2026 celebration.

Drawing attention to the contemporary security environment and challenges faced by security agencies, the Army boss noted that though the trend was redefining the force's operational strategies, the efforts of officers and men across all theatres of operation was an enduring legacy of current the management under his watch.

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He said the nation and the leadership of the armed forces remain eternally grateful to the officers amd men of the army and other arms of the armed forces for their efforts and sacrifices in defending the nation at all times.

Shaibu expressed the gratitude of the Nigerian Army to the President for his support to the service and pledged the unwavering loyalty of the men and officers to the President at all times.

Highpoint of the ocassion was the presentation of the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Awards, demonstration and displays by various units and formations of the army, among others.

Also present at the event were former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Deputy Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; Rivers State, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu; Minister of Defence, Lt.-General Christopher Musa; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu; Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, former service chiefs, and top military officers, among others.