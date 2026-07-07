Southern Africa: Namibia a Gateway to Southern Africa for Chinese Investment - Minister

Minister of international relations and trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi says Namibia is a safe investment environment that provides access to the entire southern African market.

Speaking on Monday at the Namibia-China business forum as part of the president's state visit to China, Ashipala-Musavyi said Chinese companies should consider Namibia for investments in clean energy technology, battery components and logistical hubs.

"Namibia is not only safe and strategic, but also a friendly and profitable location for your investments. We are not just a country; we are a logistical spine. We are an energy hub. We are a mineral resource hub. And, most importantly, we are a stable democracy in a region that demands predictability," Ashipala-Musavyi told Chinese businesspeople in Shanghai.

She called for investments that move beyond extractive mining.

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"We are moving beyond the 'extract and ship' model and we invite our Chinese partners to establish beneficiation and processing plants at the source, in Namibia. What we are saying is: let us process our lithium into battery precursors, let us smelt our copper into wire, let us create value where the ore is mined," she said.

The expansion of the port of Walvis Bay also opens access to landlocked markets like Botswana, the minister said.

"When you invest in Namibia, you are not investing in a market of over 3 million people. You are investing in a market of over 300 million consumers across the Southern African Development Community region, and 1.2 billion in the larger African market. We are the key that unlocks the southern African interior," she said.

She called on Namibian businesspeople present to make connections with Chinese businesses and use their knowledge of Namibia's needs to form partnerships.