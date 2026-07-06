Namibia: President in Guangzhou, China, On First Day of Official Visit

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah met with the leadership of the Guangdong province on Monday as the first official meeting of her trip to China.

The delegation met Guangdong province party secretary Huang Kunming, who also sits on the political bureau of the Chinese Communist Party central committee.

"[Huang] expressed confidence that the visit would elevate China-Namibia cooperation to new heights, further deepen bilateral relations and strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two countries," the Office of the Presidency says on social media in a post on Monday.

Guangzhou is the capital city of the southern province of Guangdong. The city is a global trading hub and is one of the four most important megacities in China.

"[The president said] she had deliberately chosen Guangzhou as her point of entry into China because of its significant economic profile and expressed confidence that the visit would create valuable opportunities for the Namibian delegation and accompanying business community," the Presidency says.

Nandi-Ndaitwah arrived in China on Sunday for a state visit at the invitation of Chinese president Xi Jinping. She will visit the Chinese cities of Shenzhen, Chengdu and Beijing. The visit is scheduled to end on Saturday.