Nigeria: Govt Urges Media, Influencers to Deny Terrorists Publicity

The federal government has urged journalists and social media influencers to deny bandits and terrorists the publicity they seek, warning that irresponsible reporting and the spread of misinformation could undermine national unity.

The Minister of Information and National Reorientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call on Monday at the maiden Arewa Media Summit organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, in Kano.

"The media has an indispensable role in denying violent extremists the publicity they seek while promoting unity, resilience and hope," Idris said.

He stressed that democracy thrives when government remains transparent, citizens participate responsibly and the media performs its constitutional responsibility with professionalism, fairness and integrity.

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The minister noted that the digital revolution had transformed communication by turning smartphones into broadcasting platforms, but warned that the same technology had accelerated the spread of fake news and disinformation capable of eroding public confidence and threatening national cohesion.

Earlier, Abdulaziz said the summit was conceived to strengthen dialogue between government, citizens and the media through accountability, responsibility and ethical communication.

He said while government must provide timely and transparent information, citizens should engage constructively, and the media should bridge the gap between leaders and the public through factual, balanced and responsible reporting.

Abdulaziz also urged social media influencers to verify information before publication and avoid content capable of creating division, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, more than 100 APC social media communicators were trained ahead of the summit on effective communication of government policies and programmes.

He also unveiled the Gani Ya Kori initiative, a regional project inspection tour aimed at showcasing major projects executed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Northern governors that have received limited public attention.

Declaring the summit open, Abba Kabir Yusuf urged other states to adopt his administration's Special Reporters Initiative, under which more than 150 youths have been deployed across ministries, departments, agencies and the state's 44 local government areas to strengthen government communication and public enlightenment.