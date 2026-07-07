Kenya: Matatu Owners Protest Increased Police Checkpoints On Major Nairobi Roads

Police will mount enhanced checkpoints across Nairobi in a major security operation ahead of the planned Saba Saba demonstration.

Nairobi — Matatu owners and operators have raised concerns over increased police checkpoints mounted along major roads in Nairobi ahead of expected Saba Saba demonstrations, saying the operations have disrupted public transport services and left thousands of commuters stranded.

According to Matatu Owners Association (MOA) Chairperson Albert Karakacha, there was heightened police activity along Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Jogoo Road and Waiyaki Way on Tuesday morning, leading to massive traffic snarl-ups and delays in transport operations across the city.

Karakacha told Capital Newsbeat that the intensified checks caused delays at multiple stages as "vehicles were subjected to inspections, forcing some public service vehicles off the roads and affecting passenger movement during peak hours."

He stated that the ongoing operations had significantly slowed movement into and out of the city, with long queues witnessed along key highways as commuters struggled to access public transport.

Some commuters reported waiting for extended periods at bus stops after matatus either failed to report to work or avoided certain routes due to the police presence.

Karakacha claimed the operations had created confusion among drivers and conductors, with some alleging harassment and unnecessary delays that disrupted normal business operations.

The operators further warned that continued crackdowns without proper coordination could negatively affect Nairobi's transport sector and inconvenience thousands of city residents who rely on public transport daily.

By mid-morning, heavy traffic congestion had been reported on several sections of the affected roads as police maintained checkpoints and continued vehicle inspections.