Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku Has to Wait Till 2031, It's Not North's Time Now - Ali Modu Sheriff

Former Borno State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ali Modu Sheriff, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar should shelve his 2027 presidential ambition, insisting that it is still the South's turn to produce Nigeria's president.

Sheriff stated this on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he argued that the North would not support Atiku's bid because of an unwritten power-sharing arrangement among Nigeria's political leaders.

According to him, the understanding reached after the civil war was aimed at ensuring regional balance in the country's leadership.

"After the civil war our leaders have said that there will no longer be this situation in Nigeria, there is a regional agreement. For Atiku, it's not our time now. He is on his own because it is the turn for the South. Buhari just finished 8 years," Sheriff said.

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"If Atiku wants to be president he can wait, he is a leader in Northern Nigeria, he is eminently qualified but it is not our time now, he has to wait till 2031. That is the time for the North, for now, it is time for the South."

The former governor expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure a second term in office in 2027, although he stressed that the APC would not be complacent ahead of the election.

Sheriff also dismissed the presidential ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor would not enjoy support from Northern voters.

"I am not worried about Peter Obi at all because I know that Northerners will never vote for Peter Obi," he said.

When reminded that Obi secured substantial votes in states such as Nasarawa and Plateau during the 2023 presidential election, Sheriff argued that the political landscape had changed.

"The situation is different now, you know why? Peter Obi when he was a governor chased all the Northerners out of Anambra State," he alleged.

Sheriff further claimed that some Northern political figures, including supporters of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, were unwilling to back any alliance involving Obi.

"This is what Kano people are telling Kwankwaso now, that we always supported you and we will support you if you run for president but we will not support you to go with Peter Obi," he said.

His comments come amid increasing political realignments and consultations by opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general election.