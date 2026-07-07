Nigeria: IPI Nigeria Secures Release of Journalist Stanley Ugabe

press release

Mr Ugagbe was released to the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, 6 July 2026.

The Nigeria Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) is pleased to announce that Stanley Ugagbe, a reporter with Secret Reporters, an online news platform, has been released from police custody following the Institute's intervention.

Mr Ugagbe was released to the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, 6 July 2026.

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Although he has been granted bail, police investigations into allegations of espionage, cyberstalking and computer-related offences are said to be continuing.

Mr Ugagbe was reportedly arrested from his residence in Abuja last Wednesday by security operatives.

Immediately IPI Nigeria received reports of his arrest, the Institute commenced efforts to establish his whereabouts and determine the security agency responsible for his detention.

Following enquiries and engagements with relevant authorities, it was confirmed that he was being held at the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, Abuja.

The leadership of IPI Nigeria subsequently engaged the Police Headquarters and, after sustained representations and intensive negotiations, secured Mr Ugagbe's release.

IPI Nigeria appreciates the cooperation of the police authorities in facilitating his release and will continue to monitor the case closely.

The Institute remains committed to defending press freedom, promoting the safety of journalists, and ensuring that media professionals can carry out their constitutional responsibilities without intimidation or unlawful interference.

Tobi Soniyi

Legal Adviser

IPI Nigeria