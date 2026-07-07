Nigeria: Troops Rescue Abductees As Search for Missing Students Continues

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued six abductees, including two infants, during ongoing operations linked to the search for students abducted from Government Day Secondary School, Lassa.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued six persons, including two infants, days after they were kidnapped from farms in Mussa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The development was disclosed by the Nigerian military and a community leader familiar with the incident.

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PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that six women and two babies were abducted by suspected insurgents while working on farms between Mussa and Huyim communities on 28 June, a day before gunmen attacked Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, and abducted dozens of students.

On Saturday, the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Mohammed Goni, announced that troops rescued four adults and two infants during ongoing search-and-rescue operations linked to the hunt for the abducted Lassa students.

Mr Goni, a captain, said the victims were rescued at Talakawa in Chibok Local Government Area following sustained air and ground operations supported by intelligence.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, a community leader who had earlier provided details of the farm abduction confirmed that the rescued victims were among those abducted from the Mussa farming community.

The community leader said the victims had regained their freedom and had returned to their families.

Mr Goni said the rescued victims had been evacuated to a secure location where they received medical evaluation, relief materials and other humanitarian support before arrangements were made for their reunification with their families.

According to the military, troops also recovered 50 rounds of PKT ammunition abandoned by fleeing insurgents during the operation.

Captain Goni said the rescue demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated operations involving Operation HADIN KAI, the Borno State Government and other security agencies.

He added that troops remained in pursuit of fleeing terrorists while search-and-rescue operations continued.

Search for abducted students continues

The latest rescue comes as security agencies continue the search for students abducted during the attack on Government Day Secondary School, Lassa.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported, after independently reviewing a community register and interviewing parents, that 36 students remained missing following the attack.

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The Borno State Government later acknowledged the same figure after a stakeholders' meeting in Lassa.

Military authorities say operations are continuing to rescue the remaining abducted students and dismantle terrorist groups operating in southern Borno.