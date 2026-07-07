Namibia: Presidency Says Delegation to China Not Funded By Taxpayers

The Presidency says the Namibian business delegation of over 200 members accompanying president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to China was not funded by taxpayers.

The clarification follows public criticism after reports on the size of the delegation.

In a statement issued on Monday, State House says the business delegation was coordinated by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board through an open expression of interest, allowing companies to apply to participate in the business mission held alongside the state visit.

It says the participating businesses are in China this week to explore commercial opportunities, establish partnerships, identify suppliers, attract investment and secure export markets for Namibian products and services.

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"The participating businesses made their own travel and participation arrangements," the Presidency says.

The Presidency says the strong turnout reflects the private sector's confidence in opportunities offered by the world's second-largest economy. It argues that companies would not commit their own resources unless they expected tangible business prospects and long-term growth.

The Presidency says it is common international practice for business leaders to accompany heads of state on official visits to promote trade and investment.

It adds that such missions strengthen bilateral economic relations while supporting industrialisation, job creation and expanded market access.