Namibia: Clarification on the Namibian Business Delegation to China

President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has toured the China General Nuclear (CGN) Power Corporation in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, as part of her State Visit to the People’s Republic of China. Namibia's president was accompanied by the First Gentleman, members of the Namibian delegation, and was received by the leadership of CGN and members of the Chinese delegation before being briefed on the corporation’s operations and its role in advancing clean energy solutions.

press release

Following a story published by a local daily, and the subsequent public commentary regarding the Namibian business delegation accompanying Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during her State Visit to the People’s Republic of China, the Presidency wishes to clarify the following:

The Presidency respects the public’s interest in matters of governance and welcomes informed public discourse. However, it is equally important that public debate is guided by accurate information and a clear understanding of the purpose and nature of official State Visits.



The business delegation comprises representatives of Namibian businesses who responded to an open Expression of Interest issued by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), inviting interested companies to participate in the business mission and related engagements taking place alongside the State Visit. The business mission was coordinated by the NIPDB as part of the broader economic programme of the State Visit.



The participating businesses are attending to explore commercial opportunities, establish partnerships, identify suppliers, attract investment and secure export markets for Namibian products and services. Any suggestion that the business delegation travelled to China at the expense of the Namibian taxpayer is incorrect. The participating businesses made their own travel and participation arrangements.

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The strong participation by more than 200 representatives of Namibian businesses is itself a testament to the opportunities the private sector sees in engaging the world’s second-largest economy. Businesses do not invest their own time and resources unless they believe there is real potential to establish partnerships, access new markets and grow their enterprises.



It is standard international practice for business delegations to accompany Heads of State on official and State Visits. Such missions provide an opportunity for the private sector to engage directly with potential investors, suppliers and business partners, while strengthening bilateral economic relations and advancing trade, investment, industrialisation and job creation.



The Presidency remains committed to advancing economic diplomacy that opens doors for Namibian businesses, expands market access, attracts investment and creates opportunities that contribute to Namibia’s economic growth and prosperity.