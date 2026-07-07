Nigeria: Relief for Pensioners As Ogun Launches Free Lifetime Health Insurance Scheme

Pensioners in Ogun State have begun enrolment for the free lifetime health insurance scheme approved by Governor Dapo Abiodun, with beneficiaries hailing the initiative as a major relief that will ease the burden of healthcare costs in retirement.

The enrolment exercise, which commenced simultaneously across the state under the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme, is expected to provide retired public servants with lifetime access to quality healthcare at no cost.

Speaking while monitoring the exercise in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said the initiative underscores the Abiodun administration's commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and recognition of their contributions to the development of the state.

She noted that the impressive turnout at registration centres reflected the excitement among pensioners, many of whom expressed appreciation to the state government for the intervention.

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According to her, the programme is designed to eliminate out-of-pocket medical expenses for retirees and improve their access to quality healthcare.

"I am delighted that our seniors who served the state for decades can now have access to healthcare without paying out-of-pocket. They are evidently happy about the governor's approval of this programme and its benefits to pensioners across the state," Coker said.

She assured beneficiaries that the scheme is sustainable, stressing that it is backed by law and would outlive the current administration.

The commissioner added that the enrolment exercise would be extended to all the 20 local government areas to ensure that every eligible pensioner benefits from the programme.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Olusegun Adewale, who is recuperating from a stroke, described the initiative as life-saving, saying it had rekindled hope among retirees battling age-related health challenges.

He thanked Governor Abiodun for introducing the scheme, noting that it would significantly reduce the financial burden of accessing regular medical care.

Also speaking, a retired teacher, Mrs. Titilayo Odufuwa, commended the governor for prioritising the welfare of pensioners through the lifetime health insurance initiative.

She said the scheme would guarantee retirees access to quality healthcare at a time when medical attention is most needed.

Other beneficiaries described the programme as a compassionate intervention that would improve their wellbeing and enable them to receive quality medical care without financial hardship.