Liberia: GLS Manager Remanded Over Alleged Role in U.S.$19 Million Cocaine Trafficking Case

Monrovia — Global Logistics Services, GLS, Operational Manager Paul Jamaal King has been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison after the Ministry of Justice charged him in connection with what investigators describe as an international cocaine trafficking syndicate that allegedly attempted to smuggle six boxes containing cocaine through Roberts International Airport to the United Kingdom.

King, who appeared before the Monrovia City Court following his arrest, faces multiple charges, including unlicensed importation, exportation, transportation and possession of controlled substances, illicit trafficking, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation and criminal solicitation.

The Ministry of Justice has also identified several alleged accomplices, including Michael U.S. Browne, also known as Rahim Bah or Polo Bah, Usman Ali, Oscar Brown and Emmanuel Kpah, as being at large while the investigation continues.

According to the police charge sheet filed by the Ministry of Justice's Special Investigation Team, the alleged conspiracy began on June 5, 2026, when King contacted Arthur B. Abdullai, General Manager of Express Handling Services, EHS, via WhatsApp and instructed him to prepare an airway bill for six boxes he claimed contained lappas and Maggi cubes destined for a consignee, Usman Ali, in Birmingham, England, through Brussels Airlines.

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Investigators said EHS prepared the shipping documents based on information provided by King before dispatching employee Archie Nyafor, accompanied by Emmanuel Zeon, to King's residence on V.P. Road, Sinkor, to collect the cargo and US$2,150 for shipment through Roberts International Airport.

Police alleged that although King was reportedly outside Liberia, he instructed his housemaid, Marie Gardea, to hand over the six boxes and the cash to the EHS representatives, who transported the shipment to RIA where it was processed by GLS Menzies.

The investigation states that airport personnel became suspicious after discovering discrepancies between the declared weight on the airway bill and the actual weight of the shipment.

During routine X-ray screening, RIA security officer Ruth Gbapaywhea allegedly detected suspicious dark images inside the boxes and immediately alerted Security Director Mohammed Gbowrah, who ordered the cargo withheld for physical inspection.

When security officers opened the first box on June 7, investigators said they discovered a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

The charge sheet alleges that Emmanuel Zeon, who was present during the inspection, immediately left the scene after the discovery.

Police further alleged that GLS Menzies employee Philip Yeoh Jr. informed King of the discovery through WhatsApp and sent him photographs of the suspected drugs.

According to investigators, King instructed Yeoh to convince airport security officers to release the shipment and forwarded two telephone numbers, claiming individuals were travelling to the airport with money to secure the cargo's release.

The charge sheet further alleges that Michael U.S. Browne, using the alias Rahim Bah or Polo Bah, contacted airport security officers and offered US$10,000 to facilitate the release of the shipment.

Investigators further alleged that an additional offer of 6US$600 was discussed as part of efforts to retrieve the cargo before it could be seized.

Investigators said King later attempted to delete portions of his WhatsApp conversations with Philip Yeoh Jr. after learning the shipment had been intercepted.

However, police said Yeoh preserved screenshots of the exchanges, which investigators now consider part of the evidence.

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The investigation also cites a recorded telephone conversation on June 7, in which Browne allegedly reassured King not to worry, stating that "the goods will leave this Friday" while explaining that heavy rain had delayed a person traveling to the airport.

Following King's arrest on July 4, investigators questioned him in the presence of his lawyer after informing him of his constitutional rights.

The Ministry of Justice said the investigation remains active as authorities pursue several suspects believed to have participated in the alleged trafficking network.

The allegations outlined in the police charge sheet have not yet been tested in court.

King and the other accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.