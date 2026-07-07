Liberia: LBS Official D-Flow Yarbo Urges Diaspora Liberians to Return Home, Back Boakai's Development Agenda

Liberian media professional D-Flow Flomo Yarbo II has called on Liberians living in the diaspora to return home and contribute their skills, experience and investments to support Liberia's national development under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

According to a release, Yarbo made the appeal while addressing a cross-section of Liberians during his daughter's graduation celebration and later at the Phillip Musa Barbershop and Intellectual Engagement Center in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in June.

Yarbo described President Boakai as a visionary, innovative and people-centered leader committed to addressing Liberia's social and economic challenges while creating opportunities for citizens to participate in the country's development.

He urged Liberians abroad to remain optimistic about Liberia's future and see themselves as vital partners in rebuilding the nation.

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"The country needs the skills, experience and investments of its citizens living overseas," Yarbo said, encouraging members of the diaspora to actively support national development efforts.

He also cautioned Liberians against being distracted by what he described as "empty noise" from individuals who, he said, frequently criticize the Boakai administration without proposing practical alternatives or constructive solutions.

According to Yarbo, sustainable national progress requires responsible engagement, collaboration and a shared commitment to solving the country's challenges.

He further emphasized that Liberia's future depends on unity, patriotism and a collective determination to place the national interest above political and personal differences.

The release said Yarbo encouraged Liberians from all political, social and professional backgrounds to work together in building a peaceful, prosperous and stable nation for future generations.

Yarbo clarified that his remarks were made strictly in his personal capacity, despite his current role as Deputy Director General for New Media at the Liberia Broadcasting System.

He said his comments reflected his personal convictions about Liberia's future and his desire to encourage greater participation by Liberians both at home and abroad.

Commending the Boakai administration, Yarbo praised what he described as the government's commitment to advancing education, good governance, institutional development and stronger international engagement.

According to him, those efforts are helping restore confidence in Liberia while improving the country's standing within the international community.

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Yarbo also referenced the recent meeting between President Boakai and President Donald Trump at the White House, saying President Trump's public remarks praising Boakai's command of English reflected positively on Liberia's educational heritage and demonstrated the country's ability to project capable leadership on the global stage.

He said the recognition should inspire Liberians to pursue excellence in education, leadership and public service.

Concluding his remarks, Yarbo called on Liberians around the world to rally behind national development initiatives by investing their knowledge, expertise and resources in their homeland.

He encouraged members of the diaspora to return home whenever possible and work alongside fellow citizens to help transform Liberia into a peaceful, united and economically prosperous nation.