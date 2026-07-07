Liberia: Fly, Ministry of Justice Launch Market Peace Committees to Curb Mob Violence in Margibi County

6 July 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Kakata — With support from the Ministry of Justice, the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) today continued its Mob Justice Engagement campaign in Margibi County, establishing Market Peace Committees composed of independent marketers who routinely help resolve incidents of mob violence in the absence of national security officers.

The engagement reached more than ten marketplaces across Kakata and surrounding communities, bringing together market leaders, local stakeholders, and project staff to strengthen community-led responses to mob violence.

FLY's Margibi Chapter worked jointly with a project team from the organization's National Office, engaging directly with market leaders throughout the day to build support for the initiative and lay the groundwork for the newly formed committees.

The Market Peace Committees will be responsible for assisting the Ministry of Justice in reporting incidents of mob violence in marketplaces and surrounding communities, serving as an early-response link between market communities and national justice institutions.

FLY says the initiative reflects its continued commitment to promoting peace, safety, and the rule of law in communities across Liberia, and it looks forward to expanding the Market Peace Committee model to additional counties in the coming months.

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