Liberia: LFA Appeals Committee Overturns Ruling Against Shaita Angels, Restores Points and Declares Foreign Players Eligible

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) Appeals Committee has overturned a controversial ruling by the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee against Shaita Angels F.C., restoring all forfeited points and goals while affirming the eligibility of the club's three foreign players.

The decision, released on Monday, July 6, marks a significant legal victory for Shaita Angels after months of uncertainty surrounding the status of players Kaddy Jarju, Z. Mary Nunoo, and Comfort Osei Frimpong.

The dispute originated from a complaint filed by Ravia Angels F.C., which alleged that the three players were ineligible to participate in league matches played in December 2025 and January 2026.

Ravia Angels claimed that the players' work and residence permits had not been uploaded into the LFA Connect registration system, which they argued violated Article 3.1 of the LFA Rules and Regulations.

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However, the Appeals Committee, chaired by Cllr. Supu H.W. Cole Sr., along with Co-Chairman Atty. Rawlins P. Jardia and committee member Sensee Kiadii, unanimously reversed the lower committee's decision on both procedural and substantive grounds.

Complaint Filed Too Late

The Appeals Committee ruled that Ravia Angels F.C.'s complaint should never have been entertained because it was filed well outside the deadline prescribed under the LFA Rules and Regulations.

According to the ruling, the complaint was submitted on May 26, 2026 between three and four months after the matches in question took place.

Under Article 13.2-1 of the LFA Rules and Regulations, clubs are required to submit match-related complaints within 10 days of the incident.

The committee concluded that the complaint was therefore "void ab initio," meaning it was legally defective from the outset and should have been dismissed without consideration of its merits.

Registration System Approval Deemed Sufficient

Beyond the procedural issue, the Appeals Committee addressed the substance of the case, reaffirming an established legal principle governing the LFA Connect registration platform.

The committee held that once the LFA Connect system accepts and confirms a player's registration, that approval serves as definitive proof that all statutory and regulatory requirements have been satisfied.

According to the ruling, clubs are entitled to rely on the LFA's own registration interface, and subsequent clerical errors or administrative omissions cannot be attributed to the club unless there is clear evidence of fraud, concealment, or deliberate non-compliance.

The committee stated that no such evidence was presented against Shaita Angels.

Previous Decision Settled the Matter

Furthermore, the Appeals Committee noted that issues surrounding the eligibility of the three foreign players had already been determined in an earlier appeal involving the same athletes. It ruled that those initial findings remain binding unless overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Sanctions Lifted

As a consequence of the ruling, all disciplinary sanctions imposed by the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee including the forfeiture of matches, points, and goals have been nullified. The committee ordered that all contested points and goals be restored immediately to Shaita Angels, effectively reinstating the club's competitive standing.

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While this ruling represents the final decision within the LFA's internal judicial structure, any dissatisfied party retains the right to appeal the decision to CAS.

Club Welcomes Decision

In an official statement following the ruling, Shaita Angels F.C. welcomed the Appeals Committee's decision, describing it as a victory for due process, fairness, and consistency in the application of the LFA Rules and Regulations.

The club extended its gratitude to its supporters, players, technical staff, sponsors, and partners for standing by the team throughout the legal process.

The decision is expected to shake up the Liberia Women's First Division standings, as the restoration of Shaita Angels' points will immediately impact the race for top league positions as the season progresses.