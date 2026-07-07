Ghana: Black Stars Exit From World Cup - Fans Blame Technical Team for Team's Poor Show

The Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup dream came to an end on Saturday following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, leaving football fans across the country disappointed and calling for major changes to the national team.

At DABRONX Pub in Kasoa, where hundreds of supporters gathered to watch the decisive encounter, the atmosphere shifted from excitement to frustration after the final whistle, with many fans questioning the team's selection and the performances of some senior players.

Several supporters blamed the starting lineup, arguing that the technical team made poor selections against a disciplined and resolute Colombian side.

Mr Samuel Tetteh, also known as Abaacha, a top football enthusiast, stated that some experienced players failed to justify their inclusion in the team.

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"Jordan Ayew was below his usual standards. As captain, we expected him to inspire the team, but he struggled to influence the game. Elisha Owusu and Kwasi Sibo also failed to control the midfield as we expected, while Alidu Seidu had a difficult evening defensively," he said.

He added that the team's cautious approach throughout the tournament ultimately contributed to Ghana's elimination.

"We played every match as if we were afraid to lose instead of playing to win. There was no urgency, no pressing, and no attacking intent until we were behind," he lamented.

At the Hi Touch Event Centre in Adade, similar sentiments were expressed, with supporters questioning why some players who had impressed earlier in the tournament were not given more prominent roles.

Uncle Attah, the owner of the venue, mentioned that the technical team should take responsibility for what he described as a poor tactical approach.

"The coaches got the team selection wrong. Colombia came with intensity, but we looked slow from the first whistle. We needed players who were prepared to fight for every ball," he noted.

Despite the criticism, fans reserved special praise for midfielder Thomas Partey, whom many described as Ghana's most consistent performer throughout the tournament.

"Thomas Partey carried the midfield almost single-handedly. He showed leadership, composure, and experience from the group stage to the Colombia game," Mr Mensah added.

Supporters also commended Caleb Yirenkyi for his energy and composure whenever he featured, describing him as one of Ghana's brightest prospects.

Defenders Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, and Gideon Mensah also earned praise for their commitment and consistency, with many fans stating that they remained among the team's most reliable performers despite the disappointing exit.

Baba Adamu, also known as CRO, said the tournament should mark the beginning of a rebuilding process rather than another complete overhaul.

"We have quality players like Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, and Gideon Mensah who should form the backbone of the team. Around them, we need younger, hungrier players who are ready to compete at the highest level," he said.

Many supporters also criticized what they described as the lackluster attitude displayed by some of the Black Stars during the tournament.

According to them, the players often appeared too relaxed, were second to loose balls, and struggled to maintain intensity for the entire duration of matches.

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Others believed Ghana lacked creativity in attack, failed to create enough scoring opportunities, and depended too heavily on moments of individual brilliance instead of cohesive team play.

Fans, therefore, called on the Ghana Football Association to undertake a comprehensive review of the World Cup campaign, assess the technical team's decisions, strengthen squad competition, and ensure that future selections are based on current form, commitment, and performance rather than reputation.

Although the defeat brought Ghana's World Cup campaign to an end, supporters remained optimistic that the lessons from the tournament would help the Black Stars rebuild into a more competitive side capable of challenging the world's best teams in subsequent competitions.

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw