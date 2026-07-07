West Africa: Ecowas Chairman Consoles Ghana Over Deadly Floods

7 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

CHAIRMAN of the ECOWAS Authority and President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, on Friday paid a visit to Ghana to commiserate with President John Dramani Mahama in the aftermath of the June 29 flood.

The flood, a result of a 140mm of rains, left at least 13 people dead. Seven other regions were also affected.

The meeting comes ahead of the ECOWAS Summit slated for July 12-19 in the Sierra Leonean capital, Freetown.

President Bio was welcomed by his host at the Accra International Airport.

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The two President's also used the meeting to discuss other matters including the security situation in the region set for deliberation at the Summit.

During the deliberations, President Mahama told his guest that at least 12 people were dead, seven missing and 48,000 displaced.

With the military already deployed to critical locations to clear waterways, and debris washed across the capital by the floods, he was optimistic that normalcy would return in a week or two.

He said the finance minister had made funds available for relief items to affected families.

President Mahama expressed the profound gratitude of himself and the Ghanaian people to President Bio and the Sierra Leonean people for the gesture.

Mr Bio on his part conveyed the sympathies of the Sierra Leone people and expressed their solidarity with Ghanaians.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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