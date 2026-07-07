Ghana: Coalition Calls for Review of Civilian Gun Licence Revocation

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has called on the government to suspend the immediate implementation of the directive revoking civilian firearm licences.

Instead, the group is proposing a phased national audit and revalidation process.

The coalition comprises the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, the Citizens Network for Peace and Security in Africa (CNP-SA) and the Journalists Network for Peace and Security.

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Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre, Mr Adib Saani, said a nationwide directive affecting thousands of lawful firearm owners should not be introduced without adequate preparation.

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He said although the coalition supported stronger firearm regulation, it believed the approach adopted by the Ministry of the Interior lacked proper planning, public education and clear implementation guidelines.

Mr Saani emphasised that the coalition was not opposed to responsible gun control measures such as mental health assessments, drug testing, firearms training, background checks and stronger state oversight.

He acknowledged concerns raised by the Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, about weaknesses in Ghana's firearm licensing system.

According to him, firearm owners must possess the knowledge and skills to use, store and transport their weapons safely, as well as understand the legal consequences of misuse.

"But good policy must be implemented properly," he said.

Mr Saani questioned how many licensed firearm holders would be affected, where testing and training centres would be located, the cost involved, and what arrangements had been made for persons who were ill, travelling, living in remote areas or outside the country.

He warned that requiring thousands of firearm owners to report to a limited number of facilities for drug tests, mental health assessments and firearms training could lead to congestion, delays and potential abuse in the absence of a clear operational framework.

Mr Saani also criticised what he described as inadequate public education prior to the announcement of the directive.

He said firearm regulation had implications for public safety and national security and must be supported by clear information on legal changes, timelines, procedures and the rights of affected citizens.

He suggested that the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons should have spearheaded nationwide public education through radio and television discussions, community engagements, official guidelines and translations into major local languages before enforcement.

Mr Saani cautioned that if individuals who complied with an amnesty later had their licences suspended without a clear transition plan, it could undermine trust and discourage participation in future government amnesty programmes.

He further urged Parliament to prioritise the passage of the proposed Arms Bill, which he said would modernise Ghana's firearms laws.

He noted that the current legal framework was outdated and did not adequately address emerging security challenges such as digital firearm databases, ballistic tracing, private security operations and international obligations.

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Mr Saani called on the Ministry of the Interior to clarify whether the directive constituted a revocation, suspension, recall, audit or re-registration exercise, explaining that each carried different legal implications.

He also urged the ministry to publish the legal basis for the directive, along with implementation guidelines, timelines, approved testing centres, fees and an appeals process for affected licence holders.

He stressed that lawful firearm owners should not be treated as criminals, adding that enforcement efforts should rather focus on illegal weapons, arms trafficking, unlicensed manufacturing and the misuse of firearms.

Mr Saani maintained that while Ghana needed stronger firearm control, reforms must be transparent, fair and properly planned.

He urged the Minister for the Interior to treat the matter not as a show of authority but as an opportunity for meaningful national reform.