Ghana: Waste, Greed and Silence - Who Will Save Sakumo Lagoon?

editorial

The unfolding environmental crisis at the Sakumono Ramsar Site should trouble every Ghanaian who values our natural heritage.

What was once a thriving wetland of international importance is now being choked under heaps of refuse, right before our eyes.

The Ghanaian Times has, through a visit to the Sakumo Lagoon, observed a disturbing reality: a protected ecological zone is steadily being transformed into an illegal landfill.

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What began as a small, localised dumping activity has escalated into a full-blown environmental assault, allegedly involving commercial waste operators, tricycle riders and even some private waste management actors.

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By daybreak, as early as 6 a.m., refuse-laden tricycles arrive in quick succession to offload waste into the wetland.

Residents too, contribute to the growing menace, carting household refuse to the site.

The result is a towering mass of garbage that now engulfs sections of the lagoon, burying its natural channels and reclaiming land that once sustained diverse wildlife.

This is not merely an eyesore. It is an existential threat to one of Ghana's designated Ramsar sites ecosystems recognised globally for their ecological significance.

If the current trend continues unchecked, the Sakumo Lagoon risks losing its biodiversity, its flood control function, and its value as a sanctuary for migratory birds.

Even more worrying are allegations from residents that sections of the lagoon are deliberately being filled with waste, compacted and later sold as land.

If proven true, this represents not only an environmental crime but a betrayal of public trust.

The idea that protected wetlands could be sacrificed for short-term gain is deeply troubling and must be thoroughly investigated.

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Ludwig Teye Totimeh, has outlined plans for restoration, including clearing unauthorised structures, desilting the lagoon and removing dump sites.

These are commendable steps. However, the persistence of illegal dumping despite previous interventions suggests that enforcement has been weak and deterrence inadequate.

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This is where the real test lies, not in plans on paper, but in decisive, sustained action on the ground.

The Ghanaian Times is of the view that protecting the Sakumono Ramsar Site must now be treated as a national priority.

Authorities must go beyond warnings and embark on strict enforcement of environmental laws.

Those found culpable, whether individuals, companies or traditional authorities must be held accountable without fear or favour.

At the same time, public education cannot be overlooked.

Communities around the lagoon must be made active partners in its preservation, not passive contributors to its destruction.

Waste management systems must also be strengthened to eliminate the excuse of inadequate disposal options.

The Sakumo Lagoon is not just a local asset; it is a national and global ecological resource.

Its destruction would be a loss not only for Tema West, but for Ghana and the international community.

The time for complacency has passed. What is needed now is urgency, accountability and collective responsibility.

If we fail to act decisively today, we risk handing future generations a wasteland where a vibrant ecosystem once thrived. Ghana cannot afford such a legacy.

Let us act and act now to save Sakumo.