Rwanda: Over 277,000 Candidates Sit 2025/26 Primary Leaving Examinations

A total of 277,452 candidates on Tuesday, July 7, began the 2025/26 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). There are 154,351 girls, or 55.6 per cent of all candidates.

The candidates will sit five subjects Mathematics, Kinyarwanda, English, Science and Elementary Technology, and Social and Religious Studies between July 7-9.

This year's candidates increased by more than 56,000 compared to those who sat the 2024/25 examinations.

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The examinations administered by the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) are being conducted in 1,182 examination centres across the country, involving 3,895 schools and 14,797 invigilators.

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The Minister of Education, Joseph Nsengimana and the Mayor of the City of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva, launched the examinations at Groupe Scolaire Remera Catholique in Gasabo District.

The Minister said all stakeholders had worked together to ensure the examinations were conducted successfully.

"We have many examination centres across the country, and this is a national assessment for Primary Six learners to determine whether they have acquired the competencies required to complete primary education and progress to secondary school," Nsengimana said.

"We have been working with schools, parents and learners to ensure they are well facilitated throughout the examination period."

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Nsengimana said the increase in the number of candidates is largely attributed to Rwanda's growing population.

"As the population increases, the number of learners also increases. We also have students who had dropped out in previous years and came back to school this year. The increase is therefore not something to be surprised about," he said.

The minister encouraged candidates to remain calm and confident during the examinations.

"They have studied throughout the year and have been waiting for these examinations. Schools have prepared them well, and they are now ready. We ask them to stay relaxed, avoid panic, and sit the examinations in a calm mood," he said.

He added that candidates who fall sick or encounter other challenges that prevent them from sitting the examinations at their designated centres should contact NESA so that necessary support can be provided.

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The minister warned teachers and examination officials against any malpractices.

"We remind teachers that helping learners to cheat is prohibited. Anyone found engaging in such practices will be investigated and punished," he said.

"Most teachers uphold professional ethics, but those who think they can facilitate malpractice without consequences are mistaken. People should do the right thing because it is the right thing to do, not merely because they fear punishment."

Under NESA regulations, candidates found cheating risk disqualification and cancellation of all examination results, while teachers, invigilators or any other officials who facilitate examination malpractice face disciplinary action, fines and dismissal from public service.

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NESA's Head of basic education and TVET examinations department, Jean-Claude Nizeyimana, said the institution had put in place mechanisms to ensure no eligible candidate misses the examinations because of illness, hospitalization or detention.

"We have candidates who may be in hospitals or in correctional facilities. For candidates admitted to hospitals, doctors must first confirm that they are fit to sit the examination. After that, we coordinate with the hospital and parents to administer the examinations there," he said.

Nizeyimana said NESA has deployed staff in all districts to facilitate such candidates.

"These examinations are held once a year, which is why we make every effort to ensure every eligible learner gets the opportunity to take them," he said.