Nigeria: Situation Room Demands Transparent, Independent and Comprehensive Investigation On Fake Agency Scandal

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The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room expresses serious concern over recent media reports of the scandal regarding the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) also described as the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and the appointment of Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi Matthew as Director-General of the purported federal agency.

The scandal involves allegations of forged appointments, the operation of an alleged non-existent federal agency, claims of influence peddling, budgetary allocations and serious accusations of corruption involving senior public officials. While the authenticity of these claims and the circumstances surrounding them remain matters for competent authorities to establish, the controversy raises fundamental questions about transparency, due diligence, and accountability in Nigeria's public appointment process.

Although the Presidency has publicly denied any involvement of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and has stated that the purported agency never existed while describing the principal accuser as an impostor facing criminal prosecution, the issues raised by this matter extend well beyond the guilt or innocence of any single individual. It is at the centre of appropriation and budget-making in the country. Media reports indicate that appropriation was made to the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in the 2026 Budget with a N1.3 billion allocation and that the Office of the Head of Service did post staff to the phantom agency. How did the President assent to an appropriate bill that a non-existent agency inserted, and make provisions for it? The matter goes beyond the involvement or otherwise of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

This controversy has exposed troubling vulnerabilities in Nigeria's public governance architecture. It raises fundamental questions that deserve credible and independent answers.

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How could individuals allegedly parade themselves as heads of presidential agencies for an extended period without early detection? Were forged appointment letters circulated? Did any public institutions or officials inadvertently validate or interact with such entities? How was this agency budgeted for in the 2026 Nigerian Budget? If government agencies were deceived, what institutional weaknesses enabled this? Conversely, if there were failures within government processes, who bears responsibility?

These are questions that cannot be settled through competing press statements or social media narratives. They require a transparent investigation conducted by competent institutions.

The Situation Room notes that public confidence has also been affected by conflicting narratives surrounding the alleged agency, reported engagements with government institutions, and claims regarding budgetary allocations and official recognition. These issues require factual clarification based on documentary evidence rather than political rhetoric.

The credibility of public institutions depends not merely on official denials but on the willingness of the government to subject itself to scrutiny. In a constitutional democracy, accountability is strengthened--not weakened--by independent investigation.

Accordingly, the Situation Room calls for:

The immediate suspension of anybody linked to the purported agency and the circumstances surrounding the reported appointment pending an investigation into the allegations. An independent, thorough and time-bound investigation into all aspects of the alleged fake agency, including its formation, operations, funding claims, purported appointment letters and interactions with government institutions. Full cooperation by all public officials, agencies and individuals who may possess relevant information or documentation. The public release of the investigation's findings, subject only to legitimate legal limitations. Prosecution of any individual found to have engaged in forgery, impersonation, fraud, abuse of office or any related criminal conduct, irrespective of status or political affiliation. A comprehensive audit of appointment processes, official communication channels and institutional verification mechanisms to prevent similar occurrences.

This development also underscores the urgent need for greater public access to information on federal appointments. Citizens should be able to readily verify the legal status of public institutions, the existence of vacancies, appointment procedures, and the credentials of persons occupying public offices. In this regard, Situation Room further calls for the immediate establishment of a publicly accessible digital register of all constitutionally and statutorily recognised federal ministries, departments, agencies and presidential bodies to enable citizens, development partners and the diplomatic community to verify the authenticity of public institutions.

The Situation Room also cautions against the premature conviction of individuals in the court of public opinion. Allegations, however grave, must be tested through due process. Equally, official denials should not substitute for credible investigations where significant public interest questions remain unresolved.

Nigeria's democratic institutions are strengthened when allegations of corruption, forgery or abuse of public office are investigated impartially, transparently and without political interference. The public deserves nothing less. This episode should serve as a catalyst for broader reforms aimed at strengthening integrity in public appointments, improving institutional transparency, and restoring public trust in governance.

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Yunusa Z. Ya'u

Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room

Mma Odi

Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room

Celestine Odo

Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room

The Situation Room is made up of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in support of credible elections and governance in Nigeria numbering more than seventy. The Steering Committee is made up of: Action Aid Nigeria, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), CLEEN Foundation, Emma Ezeazu Centre for Good Governance and Accountability (formerly Alliance for Credible Elections), Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Social and Integral Development Center (SIDEC), Development and Integrity Intervention Goal (DIG) , Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD), Proactive Gender Initiative (PGI), Peace Development Organization (LAPDO), Rural Youth Initiative, Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), Centre for Health and Development in Africa (CHEDA) and Josemaria Escriva Foundation.

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