Egypt: Salah Deserves 'Special Attention', Says Scaloni Ahead of Egypt Clash

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has identified Egypt captain Mohamed Salah as the player his side must keep under close watch ahead of Tuesday's FIFA World Cup last-16 clash.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Scaloni described the Liverpool forward as a "top player" and said it would be an honour to come up against one of Africa's greatest footballers.

"They are a tough opponent," Scaloni said. "As for Salah, he's a top player and it's an honour to face him. But we always defend collectively, and he deserves special attention. We analyse the entire Egypt team."

The 48-year-old made it clear that while Salah poses Egypt's greatest attacking threat, Argentina will not build their game plan around stopping one player alone. Instead, the reigning world champions will rely on their disciplined collective defensive approach, which has been a hallmark of their campaign.

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Salah, now 34, continues to be the driving force behind the Pharaohs. The Liverpool star has once again underlined his enduring quality with a series of influential performances, helping Egypt eliminate Australia in the Round of 32 to book a place in the knockout tie against Argentina.

His pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal remain central to Egypt's attacking ambitions, making him the obvious danger man for Scaloni's side.

Argentina, however, head into the contest in confident mood after overcoming a determined Cape Verde in the previous round. The victory maintained their impressive form in the tournament and reinforced their credentials as one of the favourites for the title.

Scaloni's men have also been among the tournament's strongest defensive units, conceding only two goals in four matches, and will be hoping that organisation and teamwork can limit Salah's influence.

Nevertheless, the Argentina coach warned against underestimating the rest of the Egyptian squad, insisting the North Africans possess quality across the pitch.

For Egypt, the encounter represents an opportunity to create history by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals. With Salah leading from the front, the Pharaohs will believe they have the quality to trouble even one of the tournament's most formidable sides.

The tactical battle is expected to be one of the highlights of the last 16. Egypt could look to exploit Salah's pace on the counter-attack, while Argentina will aim to dominate possession and prevent the Liverpool star from finding space in dangerous areas.

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With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Tuesday night's showdown promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the knockout stage. Scaloni's glowing praise for Salah has only heightened anticipation for a contest that pits one of world football's most accomplished teams against one of Africa's greatest-ever players.