Despite the defeat, Egypt depart the tournament with enormous credit after pushing the defending champions to the absolute limit.

Egypt's FIFA World Cup dream ended in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday after the Pharaohs produced a heroic performance before eventually succumbing 3-2 to defending champions Argentina in a dramatic Round of 16 encounter in Atlanta.

For over 75 minutes, Egypt looked destined to pull off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Instead, the reigning world champions demonstrated resilience, scoring three goals in the final 13 minutes – including an injury-time winner from Enzo Fernández – to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was a cruel ending for an Egyptian side that had matched Argentina stride for stride.

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The Pharaohs stunned the favourites after just 15 minutes when Yasser Ibrahim rose highest to power home a superb header from Marwan Ateya's inviting delivery following a cleverly-worked corner routine.

Argentina had an immediate opportunity to respond after being awarded a penalty six minutes later, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produced one of several outstanding saves to deny Lionel Messi from the spot, preserving Egypt's deserved advantage.

The record African champions continued to frustrate the South Americans for the remainder of the opening half, with Shobeir standing tall whenever called upon.

Egypt emerged from the interval with the same belief and nearly doubled their lead before a VAR review ruled out Mostafa Ziko's effort for a foul in the build-up.

Just seven minutes later, the Pharaohs executed another devastating counterattack. Mohamed Salah launched the move before Haissem Hassan's intelligent cut-back found Ziko, who made no mistake this time to send Egypt into a stunning 2-0 lead and leave Argentina's title defence hanging by a thread.

With just over ten minutes remaining, however, Argentina's quality finally began to shine through.

Cristian Romero headed home from a Lionel Messi cross to reduce the deficit in the 79th minute before the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner restored parity four minutes later.

The momentum had completely shifted, but Egypt continued to battle bravely, with their resistance was finally broken in stoppage time.

Lautaro Martínez delivered an excellent cross into the area where Enzo Fernández timed his run perfectly to head beyond Shobeir and complete an astonishing comeback that sent the holders into the quarter-finals.

Despite the defeat, Egypt depart the tournament with enormous credit after pushing the defending champions to the absolute limit.