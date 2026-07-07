Nigeria: 650 Zamfara Residents Benefit From Nigerian Army Medical Outreach

No fewer than 650 residents of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State have benefited from a free medical outreach organised by the 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army as part of activities marking the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

The outreach, held at the Emir's Palace in Kaura Namoda, formed part of events commemorating the Army's 163rd anniversary and underscored its commitment to strengthening civil-military relations through non-kinetic interventions.

Speaking during the exercise, Commander of the 1 Brigade, Brigadier-General Mustapha Jimoh, said the initiative was designed to foster closer ties between the military and host communities while providing essential healthcare services to residents.

He explained that the programme aligns with the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Waheed Shuaibu, which emphasises professionalism, operational excellence and constructive engagement with civilians to promote lasting peace and security.

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Jimoh urged residents to take full advantage of the free medical services and appealed to members of the community to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence to aid efforts to combat insecurity.

A member of the 1 Brigade Medical Team, Lieutenant J.S. Idoko, said the outreach focused on treating common but uncomplicated health conditions.

According to him, beneficiaries received medical consultations and treatment for ailments including hypertension, malaria, diabetes, arthritis and ulcers. He added that prescribed medications, including antibiotics and pain-relieving drugs, were also distributed free of charge.

The Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Asha, represented by the Galadima of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Labaran Ya'u, commended the Nigerian Army for choosing the community for the outreach.

He expressed appreciation for the humanitarian gesture, prayed for the safety and success of troops battling banditry and other criminal elements across the region, and urged beneficiaries to make proper use of the medical assistance provided.