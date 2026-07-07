Nigeria: 200 CSOs Commend Armed Forces, Oluyede Over Joint Security Operations

A coalition of 200 civil society organisations (CSOs) has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for sustained operations against terrorism, banditry and other security threats, attributing recent gains to improved joint military coordination under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede.

The commendation is contained in the coalition's quarterly independent report released under the aegis of the Civil Society Organisations on Peace and Security.

Led by its convener, Patriot Tobias Ogbe, the coalition said the Armed Forces had recorded notable successes in tackling insecurity through enhanced inter-service coordination, intelligence-driven operations and joint military efforts involving the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and other security agencies.

According to the report, the operational improvements have disrupted terrorist networks, dismantled bandit enclaves and strengthened security operations across different parts of the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The CSOs said that since General Oluyede assumed office in October 2025, the Defence Headquarters has prioritised synchronised military operations, leading to measurable reductions in large-scale territorial control by insurgents and the dismantling of criminal strongholds in the North-West.

The report added that operations in the North-East had restored stability in several communities, enabling displaced persons to return home while economic activities gradually resumed. It also noted that intensified operations in the South-South had curbed crude oil theft and maritime crimes, contributing to economic stability.

"We strongly commend the Nigerian Armed Forces and General Olufemi Oluyede for their strategic leadership in joint coordination. The impressive successes recorded are a direct product of the sacrifices by our gallant troops who continue to put their lives on the line for national security," Ogbe said.

He added that the report adopted a balanced assessment by acknowledging progress while recognising that significant security challenges remain.

"This report adopts a balanced approach, recognising real progress without ignoring remaining challenges. The coalition of 200 CSOs stands united in applauding the renewed emphasis on intelligence integration and operational effectiveness that has changed the security landscape for the better," he said.

The report noted that despite persistent threats from Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), bandits, kidnappers and communal conflicts, the Armed Forces have adapted to evolving security challenges by deploying intelligence-led operations and countering guerrilla tactics adopted by criminal groups.

It observed that although insecurity has become more geographically dispersed, sustained military pressure and improved air-ground coordination have significantly limited the operational freedom of terrorist and criminal groups.

The coalition identified porous borders, difficult terrain and resource constraints as continuing challenges but acknowledged that ongoing military modernisation, including the deployment of drones, cyber capabilities and enhanced surveillance systems, has strengthened operational effectiveness.

According to the report, these efforts have disrupted criminal supply chains, reduced incidents of mass kidnapping in some areas and improved public confidence in communities previously affected by insecurity.

"Under General Oluyede's leadership, bandits have been sacked from many territories and forced into bushes and forests. The military has dismantled their confidence in operating from fixed settlements," Ogbe said.

He called for increased investment in intelligence gathering, border security and personnel welfare to sustain the gains already recorded.

"We urge greater investment in intelligence capabilities, border security and personnel welfare to consolidate these gains. The sacrifices of our troops deserve sustained funding and national support for long-term success," he said.

The report further highlighted positive economic and humanitarian outcomes arising from the military operations, including the reopening of transportation routes, the resumption of farming activities and a reduction in pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

According to the coalition, these developments demonstrate the close relationship between improved security and economic recovery, with several communities gradually returning to normal after years of conflict and displacement.

The report also stated that military interventions had prevented further humanitarian crises, while recommending comprehensive reconstruction programmes, governance reforms and counter-radicalisation initiatives to sustain long-term peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The ultimate purpose of these operations goes beyond neutralizing threats to protecting human lives, livelihoods, and public confidence in the state. We have seen tangible benefits in several North-East and North-West communities," Ogbe said.

He added that civil society organisations support ongoing military operations while advocating greater transparency, accountability and stronger civil-military relations.

"Civil society acknowledges the necessity of these military efforts while advocating for transparency, accountability, and stronger civil-military engagement to build lasting peace," he said.

The coalition concluded that although Nigeria's security challenges cannot be resolved through military action alone, the Armed Forces under General Oluyede have established a solid foundation through institutional reforms, professionalism and strategic recalibration.

It called for sustained collaboration among citizens, security agencies and government institutions, alongside increased funding, to address emerging threats and strengthen national security.