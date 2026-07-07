Nigeria: Natasha Unveils 10,000 Trees Project, Free Campus Wi-Fi in Kogi Central

Abuja — - Links afforestation initiative to UN climate agenda

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has launched a 10,000 Economic Trees Project across Kogi Central Senatorial District and commissioned a free campus-wide Wi-Fi facility at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Okene, in what she described as a twin intervention aimed at tackling climate change, expanding digital access and empowering young people.

The initiatives, according to a statement by her Media Office on Sunday, was unveiled at the weekend.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement noted the development underscored the senator's push to combine environmental sustainability with digital inclusion as part of efforts to improve livelihoods and create long-term economic opportunities for residents of the district.

Speaking during the launch of the tree planting programme, themed "Growing Kogi Central, Building Our Future," Akpoti-Uduaghan said the project aligns with the climate action objectives championed under the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP) process and represents Kogi Central's contribution to global efforts to combat climate change.

According to her, the initiative will involve the planting of 10,000 carefully selected economic trees, including mango, guava, orange, moringa, neem and other indigenous species valued for their environmental, nutritional, medicinal and commercial benefits.

She explained that beyond environmental conservation, the project would improve food security, restore degraded land, enhance biodiversity, create jobs, boost agricultural productivity and increase household incomes across communities in the senatorial district.

"Today, Kogi Central is joining the global movement for climate action. Every tree we plant is a symbol of hope, resilience and our collective determination to leave behind a healthier environment and a stronger economy for future generations," the senator said.

She added the project reflected commitments made at successive United Nations climate conferences, where governments and stakeholders agreed to reduce the impact of climate change through ecosystem restoration, sustainable environmental practices and increased carbon sequestration.

"The United Nations has consistently encouraged nations and communities to embrace nature-based solutions to climate change. Through this initiative, we are domesticating those global commitments here in Kogi Central by translating international climate goals into tangible community development," she stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed the selection of economic tree species was deliberate, noting that environmental protection and economic prosperity should complement one another rather than compete.

"Our people should not have to choose between protecting the environment and earning a living. These trees will provide cleaner air, healthier communities, increased food production, additional household income and lasting environmental protection," she said.

The senator observed the effects of climate change were already evident in many communities through rising temperatures, soil erosion, changing rainfall patterns and declining agricultural productivity, stressing that grassroots participation remained critical to reversing the trend.

She therefore called on traditional rulers, community leaders, women, youths, schools, farmers and civil society organisations to take ownership of the initiative by ensuring that every tree planted survives.

"Government can initiate projects, but communities sustain them. I encourage every resident to see each tree as a legacy. Together, we can build a greener, healthier and more prosperous Kogi Central," she added.

Environmental experts have consistently identified afforestation and reforestation as among the most effective natural strategies for mitigating climate change, while also improving soil fertility, controlling erosion, conserving biodiversity and strengthening agricultural productivity.

In another major intervention, the senator commissioned a free Wi-Fi facility covering the entire campus of the Federal College of Education, Okene, in a move widely applauded by students as a milestone in promoting digital education and bridging the technology gap.

The internet facility is expected to provide students with unrestricted access to academic resources, digital libraries, online courses, research materials and global learning opportunities.

Addressing students after the installation, Akpoti-Uduaghan described internet connectivity as an indispensable tool for education, innovation and economic empowerment in the 21st century.

She said, "Education remains one of the greatest investments we can make in our future. Access to the internet is no longer a luxury; it is an essential tool for learning, innovation, research and economic empowerment.

"Our students deserve the same digital opportunities available anywhere in the world," she said.

She explained that the project was designed to remove barriers to knowledge, encourage innovation, support academic excellence and equip students with globally competitive digital skills.

"This free Wi-Fi initiative is designed to remove barriers to knowledge, encourage innovation, support academic excellence and equip our young people with the digital skills required to compete globally. We will continue to invest in projects that improve lives and build a stronger, more prosperous Kogi Central," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Environment International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The senator said improved digital connectivity would expose students to international learning resources, artificial intelligence, software development, online certification programmes, entrepreneurship and remote employment opportunities.

The statement added that students welcomed the intervention, describing it as one of the most significant educational investments in the institution in recent years.

Some of them, according to the statement, said the facility would substantially reduce the cost of internet subscriptions, enhance academic research, promote virtual learning and enable students to acquire skills needed to compete in the global digital economy.

Education stakeholders, it added, also commended the initiative, noting that reliable internet access has become essential for modern teaching, research, innovation and academic collaboration.

They expressed optimism that similar digital infrastructure projects would be extended to other tertiary institutions across Kogi Central, further positioning the district as a hub for innovation, technology-driven education and sustainable development.