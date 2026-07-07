Liberia: Woman Dies After Alleged Assault in Bong

6 July 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

The Liberia National Police has launched an investigation into the death of a woman who allegedly died after being assaulted by her husband in Kollietawola, on the outskirts of Gbarnga.

The victim, identified as Lorpu Kollie, reportedly sustained serious injuries during the alleged assault and was rushed to a local clinic for emergency treatment.

Despite efforts by medical personnel to save her life, she later died while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's daughter, Fanta Kamara, recounted the events surrounding her mother's death and called on authorities to ensure that justice is served.

She described the incident as a painful tragedy that has left the family devastated.

Police have not yet released an official statement detailing the circumstances surrounding Kollie's death or confirming whether a suspect has been arrested.

Investigators are expected to interview witnesses and gather evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

The incident has renewed concerns over domestic and gender-based violence in Liberia, with rights advocates continuing to call for stronger protection for victims, swift investigations and enforcement of laws against domestic abuse.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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