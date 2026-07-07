Liberia: Govt Bows to Public Pressure

-Charges Paul King Along with Others in US$19.2M Cocaine Bust

The Joint Security has formally charged seven suspects, including Global Logistics Services (GLS) and its Operations Manager, Paul J. King, in connection with the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport.

The charges were announced over the weekend by Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman following an investigation by the Joint Special Investigative Team.

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Among those charged are King, GLS, Emmanuel Kpah, Michael U.S. Browne, also known as Rahim or Raheem Bah, Oscar J. Browne and Usman Ali.

The suspects face multiple charges under the Amended Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of 2023 and the Revised Penal Code of Liberia, including unlicensed exportation, transportation and possession of controlled substances, illicit drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy.

Coleman said the charges were based on witness testimony, documentary records, call logs, digital evidence, forensic findings and a reconstruction of the cargo chain.

According to the police chief, investigators found that King, acting as GLS Operations Manager, and the company, through its operational structure, allegedly conspired to facilitate, store and transport the six-box cocaine consignment through the airport's cargo chain.

The investigation also alleges that GLS, through its management channels, provided substantial assistance to the trafficking scheme.

"Accordingly, Paul J. King and GLS have been charged" under relevant provisions of the drug law and Revised Penal Code, Coleman said.

The Joint Security also charged Michael U.S. Browne, alias Rahim or Raheem Bah, in absentia.

Investigators allege that Browne helped organize the shipment, used bogus front companies, coordinated cargo falsely declared as Maggi cubes and lappas, and attempted to recover the cocaine after it was discovered.

Oscar J. Browne was also charged after investigators alleged that he scanned and cleared similar cargo shipped on May 22, 2026.

According to Coleman, Browne also made repeated calls to colleagues concerning the June 5 shipment that was seized at Roberts International Airport on June 7, allegedly in an effort to secure its release after the contents had been discovered.

Emmanuel Kpah was charged after investigators identified him as the person who allegedly delivered the shipment and cash connected to the cargo transaction.

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Usman Ali, whom investigators identified as the United Kingdom-based consignee, was also charged.

Coleman warned that suspects who are outside Liberia, in hiding or otherwise evading arrest are being pursued through arrest warrants, international law-enforcement cooperation, extradition requests and mutual legal assistance mechanisms.

He said the investigation remains active and extends beyond the seized consignment to other shipments linked to the alleged trafficking network.

"We are not treating this as a closed-file seizure. We are treating it as a network investigation aimed at identifying every participant -- financiers, organizers, handlers, couriers, facilitators, insiders and foreign links," Coleman said.

He also warned that any public official, security officer, airport official, private company or corporate actor found to have knowingly participated in the alleged scheme or attempted to obstruct the investigation would face prosecution.

"Any public official, security officer, airport official, private company or corporate actor found to have knowingly participated in this scheme, attempted to obstruct the investigation, or compromised the integrity of the seizure will face the full consequences of the law," Coleman said.