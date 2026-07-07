Liberia: Nimba CDC Demands Retraction of Insult Claims

- The Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in Nimba County, Reginald Mehn, has denied allegations that party supporters insulted County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono during the arrival of the remains of former Superintendent Nelson Korquoi.

Mehn described the allegations, made by Chief Moses Vah, as unfounded and misleading and called for their public withdrawal.

The controversy followed remarks by Vah during an official tribute ceremony for the late Korquoi on Friday at Tubman Hall in Sanniquellie.

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Speaking on behalf of Nimba County's chiefs and elders, Vah alleged that CDC supporters verbally insulted and disrespected Superintendent Gono as residents and officials gathered to receive Korquoi's remains in Sanniquellie.

Addressing journalists after the ceremony, Mehn rejected the allegation, saying it did not reflect what occurred.

He said he stood beside Gono at the Sanniquellie Welcome Gate throughout the procession and did not witness any CDC supporter insulting, threatening or verbally attacking her.

According to Mehn, the gathering was peaceful, with residents from different political backgrounds focused on paying their final respects to Korquoi.

The CDC chairman also praised Gono and the Nimba County Administration for supporting the bereaved family since Korquoi's death.

"The County Administration, under the leadership of Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, has been supportive from the time of the death of our late Superintendent, Nelson Korquoi. Under no circumstance will we disregard those efforts," Mehn said.

He argued that it was unfair to suggest that CDC members would disrespect a county official who had shown cooperation and support during the mourning period.

Mehn called on Vah to publicly retract the allegation, saying the claim lacked evidence and could fuel unnecessary political tension.

He warned that failure to withdraw the statement could prompt a stronger response from the CDC in defense of its members and reputation.

The dispute comes as funeral activities for Korquoi continue to draw government officials, political leaders, traditional authorities and residents.

Korquoi, a member of the CDC, previously served as Superintendent of Nimba County.