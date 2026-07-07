Liberia: Revealed - Cartel Tried to Bribe Security

-As Police Link US$19.2M Cocaine to Previous Shipment

- The Liberia National Police (LNP) says investigators have uncovered evidence that members of an alleged drug trafficking network attempted to bribe security personnel, recover a US$19.2 million cocaine consignment and interfere with its seizure at Roberts International Airport.

Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman disclosed the findings over the weekend while providing an update on the Joint Security investigation into the seizure of 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at the airport.

"The evidence establishes that after the consignment was exposed, there were deliberate efforts by operating cells of the cartel to bribe security personnel, retrieve the shipment and interfere with the seizure," Coleman said.

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He said investigators also uncovered evidence of an earlier shipment in May 2026 that allegedly followed a similar route, used the same type of false cargo description and was linked to the same network.

According to Coleman, the findings suggest that the June 7 seizure was not an isolated incident.

He said the Joint Special Investigative Team expanded the probe beyond the seized cocaine to examine the cargo trail, communications, financial transactions, digital evidence, airway bill, the conduct of individuals involved and actions taken after the drugs were discovered.

Providing details of the seizure, Coleman said six boxes were prepared for export through the cargo system at Roberts International Airport on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The shipment was allegedly declared as ordinary commercial goods, including Maggi cubes and lappas.

However, Coleman said discrepancies in the declared weight, suspicious screening images and conflicting shipping documents raised concerns and prevented the cargo from leaving the country on June 5.

The boxes were re-screened and physically inspected on Sunday, June 7, when officers discovered a white powdery substance concealed inside.

The substance was turned over to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), tested and confirmed to be cocaine.

"This was not a paperwork error, a routine cargo discrepancy or an innocent shipment gone wrong," Coleman said.

He described the case as an alleged transnational cocaine trafficking operation that sought to use Liberia's aviation and logistics system as a channel for organized crime.

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The six boxes contained 198 plates of cocaine weighing approximately 237.6 kilograms, with an estimated street value of more than US$19 million, according to authorities.

Following the seizure, President Joseph N. Boakai ordered a joint national security investigation under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice.

The investigation brought together several security agencies and involved the review of witness and suspect statements, cargo documents, screening and handling records, communications data and other evidence linked to the shipment and those allegedly connected to it.