Liberia: 110 Bong Students Begin Free ICT Training

GBARNGA, Bong County, July 6, 2026 - At least 110 students from 22 high schools across Bong County have begun a two-month free Digital Literacy and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Skills Training Program aimed at equipping young people with practical skills for education, employment and entrepreneurship.

The program, which runs from July through August, was officially launched on Saturday, July 4, by Adam Jarto Kallon, an education advocate and founder of the Liberia Student-led Chemistry Symposium Initiative.

Speaking at the launch and orientation ceremony in Gbarnga, Kallon said the initiative was designed to help bridge the digital skills gap affecting many Liberian students.

He said limited access to quality ICT education continues to undermine academic performance, reduce employment opportunities and restrict young people's participation in Liberia's growing digital economy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Kallon, participants will receive practical training in computer literacy, keyboarding and typing, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, email communication, internet research, virtual meeting platforms, digital communication and responsible social media use.

The training will also cover artificial intelligence literacy, online learning platforms, and digital data collection and management.

Kallon said the initiative seeks to ensure that students, regardless of their backgrounds, have equal opportunities to acquire essential digital skills needed for higher education, employment and entrepreneurship in an increasingly technology-driven world.

He thanked philanthropist Bill McGill Jones and Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye Sr. for supporting the program, describing their contributions as an investment in the future of Liberia's youth.

Kallon urged participants to remain committed throughout the training by attending sessions regularly, completing practical assignments and applying the skills acquired to improve their academic performance and future careers.

Several participating students welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful. They said the training would strengthen their digital skills and better prepare them for opportunities in higher education and the modern workforce.

The program forms part of the Liberia Student-led Chemistry Symposium Initiative's broader effort to promote science, technology, innovation and youth empowerment by expanding access to digital education across Liberia.