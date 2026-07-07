Liberia: TIA Dispute Raises Investor Concerns

- Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe and Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh have warned that uncertainty surrounding the Telecommunication International Alliance (TIA) agreement could weaken investor confidence and raise fresh concerns about Liberia's commitment to the rule of law.

Speaking Tuesday, June 30, 2026, on OK FM's "OK Conversation," the two senators said conflicting government positions on concession agreements and legal interpretations are creating uncertainty for businesses operating in Liberia.

Although Snowe initially discussed the Senate's engagement with economic adviser nominee Molly Kamara, the conversation later turned to the TIA agreement and the constitutional questions surrounding efforts to reverse it.

Snowe said Kamara demonstrated a strong understanding of Liberia's economic challenges and outlined a vision focused on strengthening Liberian-owned businesses and expanding the middle class. He noted, however, that she declined to answer a direct question about the TIA agreement, which he said reflected the issue's political sensitivity.

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Snowe said the central issue is whether Liberia's institutions are applying the law consistently, regardless of political interests.

He said respect for institutions and adherence to the rule of law are essential to democratic governance and economic stability.

"You may not like someone, but you must respect the office," Snowe said, adding that political disagreements should not lead to selective enforcement of laws or disregard for constitutional institutions.

He warned that public confidence in government institutions can erode when laws appear to be applied differently based on political affiliation or personal interest.

According to Snowe, potential investors are concerned not only about economic opportunities but also about whether contracts, legal commitments and government decisions will be respected after changes in political leadership.

Konneh also said the government must respect the sanctity of contracts. He noted that legislative committees established to review the matter had recommended renegotiation rather than outright termination.

The TIA controversy has moved beyond a contractual dispute and become a wider constitutional and governance debate involving the Executive and Legislature over the limits of government authority.

Snowe recalled that the Senate has previously scrutinized concession agreements, including MedTech, CTN and Western Cluster, over procurement procedures, transparency and benefits to the Liberian people.

He said he was concerned about what he described as contradictory legal opinions from government institutions on the legality of the TIA agreement.

"At one point, the opinion from the Ministry of Justice said it was wrong. Then another opinion came and said it was right. Then another came again," Snowe said, arguing that such inconsistencies create uncertainty for investors and government institutions.

He also cited questions surrounding the issuance and later challenge of a no-objection letter from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), saying conflicting decisions among public institutions could weaken confidence in Liberia's regulatory framework.

Snowe criticized proposals by the Executive Branch to "de-ratify" the agreement after it had received legislative approval.

He said the Senate rejected the proposal because Liberia's legal framework does not provide for the Legislature to revoke a ratified agreement through a political decision.

"The Liberian Senate said there is nothing in our jurisprudence that allows us to de-ratify a ratified agreement," Snowe said. "Once ratified, it carries constitutional protection."

He said the Legislature has oversight authority over public agreements, but disputes over the legality or implementation of ratified contracts should be addressed through established legal channels.

Snowe said that if government officials believe an agreement contains irregularities, they should use contractual dispute-resolution provisions or seek judicial intervention instead of attempting to reverse the agreement administratively.

"If you are not comfortable with a legal document, there are procedures under the law to address it," he said. "Call the parties, use the clauses in the contract, or go to arbitration. But to just say de-ratify it, that is not something we have done before."

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The comments come as Liberia seeks to attract foreign direct investment while facing recurring disputes over concession agreements, procurement decisions and regulatory oversight.

Analysts and lawmakers have warned that repeated legal disputes involving major investment agreements could send mixed signals to the international business community, especially when government institutions issue conflicting interpretations.

The TIA dispute has become a test of Liberia's commitment to constitutional governance, legal certainty and the sanctity of contracts -- principles considered important for attracting investment and supporting long-term economic growth.

As debate continues, the agreement is expected to remain under public and legislative scrutiny, with attention focused on whether future decisions follow established legal processes or political considerations.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah