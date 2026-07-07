Liberia: Rep. Koinah Backs Arrest Agenda

-Pledges Continued Education Support

- Bong County Electoral District #1 Representative Prince K. Koinah has reaffirmed his support for the Unity Party-led government's ARREST Agenda, describing it as a national development blueprint capable of improving the lives of Liberians.

Speaking at a program honoring him for his scholarship initiative in Palala City, Kpaai District, Koinah said the agenda's successful implementation requires the collective commitment of government officials, development partners and citizens.

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He said investments in education, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and youth empowerment are critical to achieving the government's development goals.

Koinah said education remains central to the ARREST Agenda, stressing that empowering young people through learning and skills development is essential to building a productive workforce and strengthening Liberia's future.

He urged scholarship beneficiaries to remain focused on their studies and prepare themselves to contribute meaningfully to national development after completing their education.

The Bong County lawmaker also pledged to continue supporting educational initiatives across District #1, saying investment in young people is one of the most effective ways to promote sustainable development and reduce poverty.

Koinah spoke after beneficiaries of the Hon. Prince K. Koinah Scholarship Network honored and gowned him in recognition of his support for higher education.

Students from Bong County University, the University of Liberia and United Methodist University participated in the ceremony. The scholarship program has enabled dozens of young people from the district to pursue higher education.

The event brought together scholarship beneficiaries, community leaders, residents and supporters, who praised Koinah's commitment to education and youth empowerment.