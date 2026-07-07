Liberia: Aml Rewards Security Officer for Stopping Fuel Theft

- ArcelorMittal Liberia has awarded US$500 to a contract security officer who stopped a tanker from leaving the company's Yekepa operations with undeclared fuel, the company said.

The officer, identified as Junior Bull of SEGAL Security, was recognized by ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Executive Officer Michiel van der Merwe during a ceremony attended by company officials and security personnel.

The recognition followed a June 8, 2026, incident in which Bull questioned a fuel tanker leaving the site and discovered that part of a delivery had not been discharged.

According to the company, Aminata Gas Station had been contracted to deliver 8,000 gallons of fuel to AML's operations, but only 6,000 gallons were reported as delivered, leaving 2,000 gallons unaccounted for.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During routine access-control checks, Bull inspected the tanker, reviewed the waybill and refused to allow the vehicle to leave after finding that one tanker compartment still contained fuel.

"When I opened the container, one of the tankers had not been discharged. It was full," Bull told reporters.

The waybill indicated that the full 8,000 gallons had been delivered, but Bull's inspection showed that 2,000 gallons remained on the truck, according to the company.

Bull reported the discrepancy to his supervisor, prompting management to involve the company's technical team responsible for fuel offloading.

Bull said the driver cooperated during the inspection and did not resist.

Speaking at the recognition ceremony, van der Merwe said the action helped protect company resources and supported efforts to maintain confidence in AML's operations.

He praised the company's security personnel for their vigilance, describing them as important to protecting workers, equipment and supplies at AML facilities.

"Today's recognition is a token of some good work that a lot of you have been doing," van der Merwe told staff.

He said the company intends to continue recognizing employees who demonstrate integrity and professionalism.

"Do what Mr. Bull has done," he told the security team. "There will be many more rewards to come."

Bull said he was motivated by duty and urged other security officers to remain alert while carrying out their responsibilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even though money is important, you should do your job well," Bull said. "Character builds a person and carries on to the next generation."

Several AML and SEGAL Security staff members commended Bull for promptly reporting the incident.

Van der Merwe said theft of fuel and company supplies affects AML's ability to support communities, pay contractors, maintain roads and attract investment.

"If everybody knows they can come to us to steal fuel, nobody would want to invest," he said, adding that the company also has obligations to the Government of Liberia and nearby communities.

The company said outstanding performance will continue to be rewarded, while misconduct will be addressed through appropriate measures.

AML said the latest incident has strengthened efforts to improve internal controls and security procedures at its operations.

The company has reported repeated incidents of fuel theft in recent years and said it is working to hold those responsible accountable.