Liberia: LDEA Seizes L$296k in Drugs, Arrests Suspect in River Gee

- The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested 46-year-old Nigerian national and seized narcotics valued at more than L$296,000 during a court-authorized operation in Tienpo Puryoken Town, River Gee County.

The suspect, identified as Agbata Frank, was arrested on Friday, July 3, after LDEA officers executed a search warrant at his residence.

According to the agency, officers seized 33 strips of Tramadol pills, 117 wraps of marijuana and half a plate of compressed marijuana, with a combined estimated street value of L$296,400.

The operation was carried out by the LDEA's River Gee County Detachment in collaboration with the Fish Town City Magisterial Court as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking.

River Gee County LDEA Commander Bill Cooper said the suspect is under investigation and will be formally charged and forwarded to the Fish Town City Magisterial Court upon the conclusion of the probe.

Cooper said the operation demonstrates the agency's commitment to disrupting drug trafficking through coordinated law enforcement actions and collaboration with the judiciary.

The arrest comes amid intensified nationwide efforts by the LDEA to crack down on illegal drug trafficking, which authorities say threatens public safety and exposes young Liberians to substance abuse.

The agency has reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing suspected drug traffickers and strengthening enforcement operations across Liberia.