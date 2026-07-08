Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire Secures $50m Climate Funding for Agriculture

Côte d'Ivoire secured $50 million from the Green Climate Fund to support a 5-year program aimed at helping farmers adapt to climate change and cut emissions from agriculture.

The funding was approved at the fund's 45th board meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The money will finance the LARACI project, which stands for Strengthening Sustainable Land Management and Climate-Resilient Agri-Food Systems in Côte d'Ivoire.

The project will be led by the Ministry of Environment and Ecological Transition. FIRCA will implement the program, while CGIAR will act as the entity accredited to the Green Climate Fund.

LARACI will target the N'Zi, Moronou, Iffou, Mé and Gbêkê regions. It is expected to reach 147,000 people directly and 441,000 indirectly. The project also aims to cut 3.8 million tons of CO₂ equivalent over its lifetime.

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The program will support rice, cassava and yam value chains. It will finance agrometeorological tools, farmer advisory services, climate information, extension services, access to finance, land restoration, agroforestry, soil fertility work and the use of farming technologies. The approval also adds to Côte d'Ivoire's role in climate finance, after Abidjan was selected in March 2026 to host the Green Climate Fund's Africa regional office.

Key Takeaways

Côte d'Ivoire's $50 million climate funding is important because agriculture is central to jobs, food supply and rural income. The country is a large producer of cash crops, but food crops such as rice, cassava and yam also matter for prices and household welfare. Climate change raises the risk of lower yields, soil loss, water stress and income shocks for farmers. The LARACI project tries to address those risks before they become larger fiscal and social costs. For investors and businesses, the program points to rising demand for weather data, irrigation, seed systems, soil services, farmer credit, storage and processing. It also shows how climate finance is becoming part of economic policy, not only environmental policy. Côte d'Ivoire is using the Green Climate Fund approval and the new Abidjan regional office to build a role as a climate finance hub. The test will be execution. If the project reaches farmers, improves yields and protects land, it can support food security and rural demand. If delivery is slow, the impact will stay limited.