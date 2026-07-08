PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 into law, effectively extending his second term and rewarding parliamentarians with an extra two years.

The controversial bill, which civil society has fought hard against, sets in motion underhand moves by Zanu PF members who are in total disagreement with what they say is unconstitutional and a brazen act to hang onto power by Mnangagwa.

This amendment means Zimbabwe's President will no longer be voted for by its general populace, but Parliamentarians, a change retired army generals, senior civil servants and civil society say goes against liberation war agreements.

According to Zimbabwe's constitution, amendments included in CAB3 were supposed to be decided through a referendum. Zanu PF pushed ahead and forced the changes, arguing that they did not apply.

That these amendments should not have benefited the incumbent was also ignored.

Mnangagwa, who was supposed to step down in 2028, after completing his two five-year terms, recently dared those against his move by telling them "whoever wins, wins" as tension with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga increases.

The new Act now means he can also appoint 10 more Senators to increase its size to 90 from 80, voter registration moves from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Registrar General, while a commission will be set to determine delimitation.

Public interviews for the judiciary have been scrapped.