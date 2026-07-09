Zimbabwe: South African Opposition Criticises Mnangagwa Over Constitutional Reforms

South African opposition parties have criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to sign Zimbabwe's Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 into law arguing that the government should instead focus on tackling the country's economic challenges.

The criticism comes amid renewed tensions in South Africa, where recent xenophobic attacks have targeted foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans who have migrated in search of employment and better living conditions.

President Mnangagwa assented to the constitutional amendments on Tuesday, concluding a legislative process that has generated intense debate in Zimbabwe.

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The new law extends the terms of office of the President, Parliament and local authorities from five to seven years and changes the method of electing future presidents from a direct popular vote to an election by Parliament.

The legislation was backed by Zanu-PF lawmakers but opposed by opposition parties, constitutional lawyers and civil society organisations, who argued that it weakens key provisions of the 2013 Constitution. The government has defended the reforms, saying they are intended to strengthen governance, improve institutional efficiency and ensure policy continuity.

South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said Zimbabwe's leadership should prioritise addressing the country's socio-economic difficulties rather than constitutional reforms.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to confront the profound economic hardship, unemployment, collapsing public services and widespread poverty confronting the people of Zimbabwe. Millions of Zimbabweans continue to leave their homeland in search of opportunities across the African continent and beyond because their own government has failed to create conditions for a dignified life," the party said.

The EFF argued that extending the tenure of political leaders through constitutional amendments risked undermining democratic accountability.

"Instead of dedicating the full attention of the state to resolving these crises, the government has prioritised constitutional amendments that extend its stay in office.

"This is uncalled for. The extension of a presidential mandate through constitutional amendment, rather than through the freely expressed will of the people at the ballot box, represents a deeply disappointing development. It creates the perception that constitutional instruments are being manipulated to entrench political power instead of strengthening democratic accountability," the statement said.

The party also warned that Zimbabwe's economic and political challenges continued to have regional implications, particularly for South Africa, which hosts a large Zimbabwean migrant population.

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South African politician Mmusi Maimane also criticised the constitutional changes, saying they threatened democratic governance in Zimbabwe.

"We condemn unequivocally the decision taken by Emerson. As South Africa we cannot sit back and watch the eroding of democracy and constitutionalism in Zim," Maimane said.

The enactment of Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 has attracted both domestic and international attention, with critics arguing that it consolidates executive authority and weakens constitutional safeguards.

The Zimbabwean government, however, maintains that the amendments are aimed at improving governance, strengthening state institutions and providing greater policy stability to support the country's long-term development agenda.