Nigeria: Why We Arrested El-Rufai's Doctor - ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has explained why it arrested Bello Abubakar, the personal physician to former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Okor Odey, the commission said the doctor was taken into custody for allegedly making false statements after el-Rufai's hospital visit, during which the ICPC claimed the conditions of a court-approved medical consultation were violated.

According to the commission, it approved el-Rufai's request for medical attention and facilitated the visit under appropriate security arrangements.

Odey said the former governor was taken to the private wing of the National Hospital, Abuja, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, for a medical consultation.

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He stated that officers from the commission's medical and security teams acted professionally throughout the visit and respected el-Rufai's privacy.

The spokesperson explained that, at the request of the former governor's family, the officers remained outside the consultation room while the attending oncologist was said to be examining him.

However, the commission alleged that the hospital visit was used for activities beyond the purpose approved by the court.

According to Odey, at about 2 p.m., Isa Ashiru Kudan, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, posted photographs on Facebook announcing that he and others had concluded a meeting with el-Rufai.

The ICPC said the photographs showed Professor Bello Abubakar, Isa Kudan and three other individuals with the former governor at a time he was expected to be undergoing medical consultation.

"The images and post by Isa Kudan indicated that the arranged medical visit was utilised for activities outside the scope contemplated by the court and the ICPC. This is a clear violation of the court order," the statement said.

The commission further alleged that the professional courtesies extended to el-Rufai had been repeatedly abused.

It said Professor Bello Abubakar was arrested for allegedly making false statements and had been taken into custody for further investigation.

The development comes days after the Kaduna High Court dismissed el-Rufai's application for bail in the ongoing trial over a nine-count charge filed against him by the ICPC.

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Justice Darius Khobo, who presided over the case, rejected the former governor's third bail application.

The judge ruled that the medical report relied upon by el-Rufai could not support the reliefs he sought because it had been disowned by the National Hospital, Abuja, the institution purported to have issued it.

The court, however, directed the ICPC to grant el-Rufai unrestricted access to his personal physicians and allow them to take him to any specialised diagnostic or clinical facility of his choice within Nigeria during the course of the trial.