Nigeria: Govt Suspends New Internet Platform Rules, Orders Harmonised Digital Policy Framework

The federal government has directed key digital regulators to suspend the implementation and enforcement of recently introduced regulations affecting internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital economy issues, pending the development of a harmonised national policy framework.

The directive was issued by the minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, following a strategic meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

Tijani on Tuesday, said the affected agencies had been instructed to maintain the current regulatory framework while the government works to streamline overlapping policies across the digital ecosystem.

"The existing regulatory status quo shall be maintained with respect to matters relating to Internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital economy issues currently undergoing inter-agency policy harmonisation under the ministry's coordination," the statement read.

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The minister further directed the agencies to halt the implementation or enforcement of recently introduced regulations, guidelines, codes, frameworks, directives and administrative requirements relating to internet platforms and similar digital economy matters where policy harmonisation is ongoing.

"Relevant agencies are to defer the implementation or enforcement of any recently issued regulation, code, guideline, framework, directive or administrative requirement relating to Internet platforms, online intermediaries or other cross-cutting digital economy matters, to the extent that such provisions concern areas currently undergoing policy harmonisation under the Ministry's coordination," the statement added.

Tijani, however, clarified that the directive does not override the statutory responsibilities of the individual agencies.

"The above direction is without prejudice to the statutory responsibilities of the respective institutions. Accordingly, all other provisions of existing regulations, guidelines, codes and directives that fall squarely within the express mandates of the relevant agencies under extant laws shall remain fully operational and enforceable, provided they are consistent with the policy direction issued by the Honourable Minister."

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the minister said Nigeria's rapidly expanding digital economy has resulted in increasing overlaps in the responsibilities of sector regulators.

"The convergence of telecommunications, digital platforms, artificial intelligence, online safety and data governance requires a coordinated whole-of-government approach to policy development and implementation," Tijani said.

According to him, closer coordination among regulators is essential to provide clarity for investors, operators and consumers while promoting innovation.

"Regulatory coordination is not only essential to preserving legal certainty but is also fundamental to promoting investment, innovation, consumer confidence and Nigeria's long-term competitiveness as Africa's leading digital economy," he added.

As part of the new measures, the ministry will establish a Joint Technical Coordination Committee comprising representatives from the NCC, NITDA, and NDPC.

The committee will coordinate stakeholder consultations and develop recommendations for a harmonised national policy and governance framework to clearly define the responsibilities of the three agencies, reduce regulatory overlap, eliminate compliance uncertainty, strengthen investor confidence, and advance Nigeria's ambition to become Africa's leading digital economy.

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The ministry stressed that the harmonisation exercise is not intended to weaken the legal mandates of any of the agencies but rather to ensure a unified and predictable regulatory approach to cross-cutting digital economy issues.

The latest directive comes less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu ordered the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate major technology companies and generative artificial intelligence platforms for alleged anti-competitive practices and the exploitation of Nigerian media content.