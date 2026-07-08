Nigeria: End Ex-Insurgents' Reintegration, Bring Terrorists to Justice - Senate to Govt

ABUJA -- The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to discontinue the policy of rehabilitating and reintegrating former Boko Haram members into society, insisting that suspected terrorists should instead be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The upper chamber also condemned the worsening insecurity across the country, describing it as increasingly complex, persistent and alarming, with terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and violent attacks continuing to claim lives, destroy livelihoods and disrupt economic activities.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua (APC, Katsina Central), titled "Escalating Attacks, Abductions and Killings of Serving and Retired Military Personnel: A Growing Threat to National Security and State Authority in Nigeria."

As part of its resolutions, the Senate urged the Federal Government to ensure that perpetrators of terrorist attacks and other violent crimes are arrested and prosecuted.

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Lawmakers also observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar and other Nigerians who have lost their lives to terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and related violent crimes.

The Senate further resolved to constitute a delegation of senators to visit the family of the late military officer, the Katsina State Government and the Nigerian Army to convey its condolences.

The chamber commended the Armed Forces and other security and intelligence agencies for their sacrifices and efforts in safeguarding the country, while calling for stronger intelligence gathering, improved inter-agency collaboration, enhanced surveillance, early warning systems and greater deployment of modern security technologies.

It also urged the government to strengthen partnerships between security agencies, local communities, traditional rulers and religious leaders to improve community-based intelligence.

The resolution calling for an end to the rehabilitation and reintegration of former Boko Haram members followed an additional prayer by Senator Joseph Ikpea (APC, Edo Central), who argued that the policy had become a source of growing public concern.

Supporting the proposal, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) said government should prioritise justice for victims, accountability for offenders and adequate support for security personnel and their families.

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Earlier, Senator Yar'Adua described the country's security situation as a growing threat to national stability, noting that criminal groups had become more sophisticated by increasingly targeting serving and retired military personnel.

He cited the abduction and death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, former Director of Defence Information, alongside several other attacks on current and retired military officers across different parts of the country.

According to him, attacks on military personnel undermine troop morale, weaken public confidence in the state's ability to provide security and embolden criminal groups.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West) described the recurring attacks on serving and retired military personnel as disturbing and unacceptable, while Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) called for stronger legislative oversight of security agencies, including regular reviews of operational responses, casualty records and support for families of fallen personnel.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin acknowledged the concerns raised by lawmakers but urged a balanced assessment of ongoing security operations, noting that terrorism remains a global challenge requiring sustained national and regional cooperation.

He commended security personnel for their efforts in confronting criminal groups and urged continued public support for the nation's security agencies.