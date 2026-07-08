Nigeria: Fake Agency Scandal - Tinubu Orders ICPC to Investigate, Gives 30-Day Deadline

The president directed that the investigation be concluded and a comprehensive report submitted to him within 30 days.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the activities of the fictitious Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), and submit its findings within 30 days.

A statement by the president's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, maintains that the organisation was never established by the Nigerian government and has no basis in any law, presidential instrument, executive approval, or other lawful act of government.

"The President directed that all persons found culpable be treated strictly in accordance with applicable law," Mr Onanuga wrote.

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Mr Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other official government documents, as well as the use of the purported presidential appointment to seek or obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation.

The president ordered the commission to examine the wider circumstances that enabled a fictitious government body and a false claim of presidential appointment to gain an appearance of legitimacy.

According to the statement, the investigation will examine the role of any public officer, private individual, financial institution, intermediary or other entity that may have facilitated or participated in the alleged activities.

"Among the issues to be investigated by the ICPC are the forged appointment letters and other official government documents; the use of a false claim of presidential appointment to seek or obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation; and the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents," the spokesperson wrote.

Mr Tinubu also directed all ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government to provide the ICPC with all relevant records and assistance required to complete the investigation promptly.

"President Tinubu stated that the integrity of the Presidency and the institutions of the Federal Government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service," Mr Onanuga wrote.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclaimed the agency and its purported Director General (DG), Adeniyi Adyeyemi, launching the controversy that rocked the highest hierarchy of Nigeria's public service.

The police have investigated Mr Adeyemi and charged him to court, where he faces an eight-count charge bordering on forgery and impersonation. For each of the seven charges, he faces up to 21 years imprisonment without an option of fine and up to three years with an option of fine in one additional charge.

Mr Adeyemi has maintained that he is innocent and accused Mr Gbajabiamila of falsehood.

Read Mr Onanuga's full statement below.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of a "Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council" (PFIPC) and all related matters.

The President directed that the investigation be concluded and a comprehensive report submitted to him within 30 days.

The directive follows the discovery of the fictitious PFIPC, which was never established by the Federal Government of Nigeria and has no basis in any law, presidential instrument, executive approval, or other lawful act of government.

One Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew presented himself as the Director-General of the so-called PFIPC and falsely claimed to be a presidential appointee.

Among the issues to be investigated by the ICPC are the forged appointment letters and other official government documents; the use of a false claim of presidential appointment to seek or obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation; and the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.

President Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate not only the conduct of the principal individual and other collaborators involved but also the wider circumstances that may have enabled a fictitious body and a false claim of presidential appointment to acquire an appearance of official legitimacy.

The investigation is to examine the provenance and use of false official documents; the processes through which official recognition or diplomatic support may have been sought or obtained; the opening and operation of any related bank accounts; the source and movement of any funds involved; and the role of any public officer, private individual, financial institution, intermediary or other person or entity that may have facilitated, enabled or participated in the alleged scheme.

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The President further directed the Commission to identify any weaknesses in government and institutional procedures that may have been exploited and to recommend immediate measures to prevent the recurrence of similar abuses.

All ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government have been directed to provide the ICPC, upon lawful request, with all relevant information, records and assistance required for the expeditious completion of the investigation.

President Tinubu stated that the integrity of the Presidency and the institutions of the Federal Government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service.

The President directed that all persons found culpable be treated strictly in accordance with applicable law.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)