Nigeria Accuses SA of 'Apartheid-Style' Policing Over Disputed Reports of Nigerian Deaths in Custody

Abuja has placed Pretoria 'on notice' over a series of disputed deaths of its nationals in police custody.

Nigeria has accused South African authorities of "complicity" in the deaths of three of its citizens in disputed circumstances, warning that should violence against immigrants continue, it would consider further action against this country.

In a statement on Sunday, 5 July, the Nigerian Foreign Ministry said two of its nationals were killed on 28 June, two days before the unofficial 30 June deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

This comes after a post by Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu on Instagram in June, in which she said that two other Nigerian citizens had died in "separate incidents involving security personnel" in April. She warned that the West African nation might retaliate against South Africa for alleged attacks on its nationals.

"We wish to place the Government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance and apartheid-style behaviour of South Africa against foreigners is not addressed," Nigeria's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said in Sunday's statement. Asked by Daily Maverick for details on the "options" being considered, Ebienfa...